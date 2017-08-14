Country(s)
Premier Full-Service Beacon Marketing Agency Opens HQ Location
Beacon Broadcasting Network, LLC opens offices in suburban Boston
BBN is actively seeking multi-location businesses who struggle with:
· Developing an effective mobile marketing strategy
· Consistent messaging across multiple locations
· Delivering relevant content at the point of decision
BBN was founded to help companies adopt place-based beacon marketing; the next logical extension of digital marketing.
Marketing beacons create a new communications channel that uses Bluetooth to connect customers and prospects to timely, relevant content right on their smart phones and tablets.
All BBN beacons work with both Android and Apple smartphones and will connect to 30-40% of smartphones without any special app needed.
This Is Not A DYI Beacon Marketing Solution
John Griffith, President, and founder of BBN says, "Up until now, beacon marketing has either been deployed at a very large scale and been extremely expensive and complex. Or, it's been a "Do It Yourself' model which can be frustrating, time-consuming and ineffective. We believe that there is tremendous value in beacon marketing for mid-sized companies with multiple locations who require a fully managed beacon marketing solution. That is what BBN provides."
For a business to get started, they register for a free beacon and then work with BBN to develop a beacon marketing strategy that best meets the businesses marketing objectives. At the business locations, just plug the beacon in and start broadcasting to customers! BBN takes care of everything else!
All members of the BBN Network have free use of the BBN Live! App. Currently available on the Google Play and iPhone Store.
Beacon Broadcasting Network, LLC was initiated in October of 2016, launched as a business entity in November of 2016 and began product development shortly after. BBN services are provided directly to clients by BBN and through a growing national network of resellers and dealers.
