Premier Full-Service Beacon Marketing Agency Opens HQ Location

Beacon Broadcasting Network, LLC opens offices in suburban Boston

End

-- The Beacon Broadcasting Network (BBN), the first full-service beacon marketing agency for the mid-market, has opened an office location at 149 Main St in Marlborough, MA. New personnel and resources have been brought on board as BBN moves to the next phase of its development.BBN is actively seeking multi-location businesses who struggle with:· Developing an effective mobile marketing strategy· Consistent messaging across multiple locations· Delivering relevant content at the point of decisionBBN was founded to help companies adopt place-based beacon marketing; the next logical extension of digital marketing.Marketing beacons create a new communications channel that uses Bluetooth to connect customers and prospects to timely, relevant content right on their smart phones and tablets.All BBN beacons work with both Android and Apple smartphones and will connect to 30-40% of smartphones without any special app needed.John Griffith, President, and founder of BBN says,For a business to get started, they register for a free beacon and then work with BBN to develop a beacon marketing strategy that best meets the businesses marketing objectives. At the business locations, just plug the beacon in and start broadcasting to customers! BBN takes care of everything else!All members of the BBN Network have free use of the BBN Live! App. Currently available on the Google Play and iPhone Store.Beacon Broadcasting Network, LLC was initiated in October of 2016, launched as a business entity in November of 2016 and began product development shortly after. BBN services are provided directly to clients by BBN and through a growing national network of resellers and dealers.