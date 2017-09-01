 
World's Cheapest Dental Implant Surgery at $210

 
 
Affordable dental implants is no more a dream
GURGAON, India - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Dental Implants the only replacement solution for missing teeth, that looks natural and feel natural is now made affordable. Center for Dental Implants & Esthetics - a specialist implant center in India offers it at $ 210.

Unveiling the launch offer Dr. Joe Singh- Chief Dental Surgeon at CDIE said that Dental Implants are always beyond purview of Dental Insurance and they are usually not covered by insurance companies. With increased life expectancy senior needs an affordable missing teeth replacement solution, something that doesn't feel unnatural like dental bridges and also should be affordable.

With the new technology there are several re-usable components of dental implants and cost of the crown has also come down. Many dental offices are yet not able to offer it below $1000. Working on economies of scale this has been introduced in market. CDIE further plans to establish franchise dental offices across North India solely focusing on affordable dental implants & cosmetic dentistry solutions.

For further information call +91 98716 31066 or email ceo@cdieindia.com or visit www.cdieindia.com

