News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Honor Wounded Vets 5K Run/Walk Oct. 15 at McDonalds Campus in Oak Brook
Hosted by Freedom Golf Association, which makes golf accessible to people with special needs.
The Honor Wounded Vets 5K Run/Walk will include timed and untimed tracks in Men's, Women's and Wheelchair Divisions. Additional activities include vendor booths, chipping and putting demonstrations, a contest to drive onto a floating green and the opportunity to take a self-guided tour of McDonald's Hamburger University. Live music will be provided by the Elmhurst College Jazz Band. Participants of all ages can learn more and register at http://www.fgagolf.org/
The Honor Wounded Vets 5K Run/Walk is open to the public, including able-bodied runners and walkers and those with special needs. Its purpose is to acknowledge Illinois' wounded vets, a growing number of whom have taken up golf to enjoy its many physical, emotional and social benefits. As a fundraiser for FGA, the event also supports FGA's adaptive golf programs, which include golf clinics and lessons, the training of adaptive golf coaches and advocacy to make more golf courses accessible to special needs players.
"We're proud to host this special event," said E.Q. Sylvester, Chairman of the Freedom Golf Association. "The Veteran community—as a group of dedicated players and coaches—has embraced adaptive golf wholeheartedly. In addition to being an exuberating event for everyone, the 5K gives us an opportunity to introduce more of our honored vets to adaptive golf. Our servicemen deserve the chance to partake in all of life's enjoyments and adaptive golf makes it possible for many to reap the benefits of this great game."
FGA Event Sponsors include WLS Talk Radio, Molex LLC, Rich Harvest Farms, KF Partners LLC, and Reebie Storage and Moving.
"Freedom Golf Association encourages corporations with cause marketing programs that help the disabled to become FGA sponsors or corporate foundation grant providers and help us grow," said Ruecking.
Freedom Golf Association leads the way in bringing adaptive golf to Illinois and is an integral part of the growing national movement, which has been embraced by major golf entities such as the PGA, LPGA and USGA.
About Freedom Golf Association
Freedom Golf Association (FGA), a 501(C)3 non-profit charitable organization, is the leading adaptive golf organization in Illinois and is a charter member of the United States Adaptive Golf Alliance. FGA was founded in July 2012 by Edmund (E.Q.) Sylvester. E.Q. is a director of the Western Golf Association (WGA), member of the United States Senior Golf Association (USSGA), member of the United States Golf Association (USGA) and a triple amputee. FGA is dedicated to bringing joy and a sense of freedom to the special needs community through their inclusion in the game of golf.
FGA believes that all special needs individuals deserve a chance to accomplish the same things as any others do and work towards bringing a positive transformation to their lives. FGA contributes to the positive development of those with special needs through the magic of golf.
FGA works to assist individuals with disabilities in many ways:
• Provides professionally run instructional clinics and golf events
• Engages children, adults and veterans with special needs in FREE golf instruction with other classmates
• Conducts adaptive golf training workshops to increase the number of qualified golf coaches to instruct individuals with special needs
• Provides leadership and collaboration with nationally recognized organizations on how to expand/grow adaptive golf programs
Based on its growing understanding of the needs of disabled golfers, the FGA has developed a ground-breaking Adaptive Golf Enhancement Program™ that increases the golfing ability of special needs golfers. FGA's golf coaches learn this six-step process, which helps them to better understand and enhance the capabilities of special needs golfers.
To assist coaches and special needs golfers in determining what adaptive measures would be most beneficial, FGA recently invested in what they call a "personal swing sensors and computerized program" to 1) measure the disabled golfer's initial swing path and limitations;
In 2016, FGA provided more than 1,300 adaptive golf lessons. In the same year, 110 special needs golfers went out and played on the course. Ten individuals became trained FGA Adaptive Golf Coaches, growing the total number to 42.
79 cents out of every dollar received goes to FGA's special needs golf programs and events. FGA has led 40 Chicagoland courses in becoming accessible to the disabled community.
For more information about the Freedom Golf Association, please visit the official website at www.fgagolf.org and the online newsroom at www.newsline360.com/
Follow FGA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse