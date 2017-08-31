 
News By Tag
* John le Carre
* George Smiley
* A Legacy of Spies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pasadena
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31


John Le Carre' Has Just Released A New Novel: A Legacy of Spies

George Smiley Returns After 25 Years in the Shadows in this New Espionage Thriller
 
 
JOHN LE CARRE
JOHN LE CARRE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* John le Carre
* George Smiley
* A Legacy of Spies

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Pasadena - California - US

Subject:
* Projects

PASADENA, Calif. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time in 25 years, John le Carré has written a new novel featuring George Smiley, the spy at the center of some his greatest books.

In this new release, A Legacy of Spies, le Carré takes the reader on a foray into Smiley's past, taking a new look at the role he and his compatriots played in The Spy Who Came in From the Cold and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier,Spy.  A Legacy of Spies is a sort of prequel to these 1963 books that set the bar for spy novels.

For all who thoroughly enjoyed John Le Carre's previous novels and the world of spies and spying he created, this new book is a great treat and a new adventure into the dark and exciting world of Cold War era espionage.

If you are a John Le Carre' fan you will want to be sure you haven't missed a single book he's written.  This is why the staff at Book List With Summaries has put together an E-book that lists all the John Le Carre' fiction books in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.

This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each John Le Carre' book and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).

Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order.  Here's the way to make sure you enjoy all of John Le Carre''s books to their fullest.

The book has been written is two separate sections.  The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.

Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Every book and story includes a short summary

At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the John Le Carre'books. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.

With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any John Le Carre' fan.

This Book List With Summaries is available from Amazon by going to: http://amzn.to/2w7AJId

Book Maven
BestReadingOrder@gmail.com
Old Town Publishing
End
Source:Old Town Publishing
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:John le Carre, George Smiley, A Legacy of Spies
Industry:Books
Location:Pasadena - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meridith Berk News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share