2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLlNA Coach Stuart Lake

End

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including University of South Carolina Assistant Coach Stuart Lake as well as coaches from Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.Stuart Lake enters his second season as an assistant coach and sixth season overall with the South Carolina baseball program. Lake joined the Gamecocks' staff in 2017 as the Coordinator of Baseball Administration and Director of Player Development, after serving as the head coach at Charleston Southern from 2009-16.In 2008, Lake became the third CSU/Baptist College graduate to coach the Buccaneers. The 2012 Big South Coach of the Year guided the Bucs' first winning season in 18 years in 2014, with the 30 wins setting a school record.Prior to his arrival at CSU, Lake spent two years across town as an assistant for The Citadel baseball program, where he was responsible for coaching the hitters and outfielders, and was very involved in recruiting prospective student-athletes. Lake also spent three seasons as an assistant for at Ole Miss, where he was responsible for the hitters and the outfielders. The Rebels enjoyed three of the school's most successful seasons in program history with 39 wins in 2004, 47 in 2005, and 44 in 2006.Prior to his stint at Ole Miss, Lake spent one season at the College of Charleston. Lake began his collegiate coaching career at South Carolina in 1999, where he coached the outfielders, served as first base coach, and assisted with the hitters. During his time at USC, the Gamecocks won three SEC East Division titles, two SEC Championships, played in three NCAA Super Regionals and reached the College World Series Championship Game in 2002.This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Princeton, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.