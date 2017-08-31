News By Tag
RJD Green Inc. (RJDG) Announces The Silex Holdings Division Contract Awarded as Preferred Vendor
RJD Green Inc. announced Silex Holdings was recently awarded a Preferred Vendor contract for eastern Oklahoma for countertop manufacturing and installation from the Affiliated Builders Group.
Silex Holdings management stated, "The Preferred Vendor contract with ABG could create annual revenues greater than $1,000,000 based on 25% of the ABG purchases of countertops in the eastern Oklahoma market. Silex Holdings management feels this additional reoccurring revenue will create sustainable annual growth that creates significant revenue growth and continues to broaden customer base and increase their markets."
About RJD Green, Inc.
The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies;
Forward-looking Statement:
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
