Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Keyed Up" Written by Author Laura M. Baird In Audiobook Format
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Keyed Up" written by author Laura M. Baird and narrated by Tyler Bell in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!
Pianist Penelope Dixon at age 28 is finally stepping out of her father's shadow to embark on a solo career with the Seattle Symphony. How will an unexpected reunion with her first love from 10 years ago play into those plans? Sebastian Mauer, once famed performer, now reclusive composer, foolishly pushed aside his love for Penelope, thinking it was for her own good. Can he redeem himself and show her they are meant to be together?
