The rapid increase of rapid microbial testing - Market to reach $19.5 billion by 2022

Pharmaceutics Microbiology East Coast

-- Rapid microbiological tests are gaining momentum in the global market as a reliable and cost-effective method to track and monitor all types of microorganisms in clinical as well as industrial settings. In addition, rapid microbiology detection enables faster and more accurate methods to assist in the rapid diagnosis and treatment of patients or to provide safe and reliable food, water, and pharmaceuticals.The pharmaceutical microbiology market is wide open and receptive to advancing rapid diagnostic technologies to improve patient management, exponential population growth and aging conventional technology will only intensify the pace of development. In light of this development, SMi's pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast conference will shed insight onto the current designed therapies and rapid microbial detection trends.SMi is pleased to have Founder & CEO of, Shahram Lavasani presenting one of this year's Rapid Microbial spotlight sessions. Shahram's talk will focus on how the gut microbiome plays an essential role in disease regulation and efficacy of therapies, whilst assessing how altered microbial communities, also termed dysbiosis, have been observed in many intestinal and extra-intestinal inflammatory disorders. There is not yet a clear understanding whether dysbiosis is a cause or a consequence of the diseases. Microbial therapies which only target the dysbiosis have shown limited success.The importance of multiple-target drug cocktails comprising commensal bacteria will also be a topic of discussion, along with an evaluation of how the bacterial library, screening technologies and design of potential and affordable drugs will be presented with particular focus on successful products that treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Clostridium Difficile Infection.For more on information on this year's selection of hot topics, visit thewebsite at www.microbiologyeastcoast.com This year's conference will gather a global audience of scientific leaders, funding bodies and drug development experts, providing a focal point to discuss funding opportunities and clinical advancements in microbial control strategies and quality methods.The notable speaker line-up at Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast will also include Microbiologyand many more!For those wanting to attend, there is currently a manager's special offer available; book by September 15th, 2017 to saveoff the conference price. Register at www.microbiologyeastcoast.com