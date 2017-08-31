Country(s)
The rapid increase of rapid microbial testing - Market to reach $19.5 billion by 2022
The pharmaceutical microbiology market is wide open and receptive to advancing rapid diagnostic technologies to improve patient management.
The pharmaceutical microbiology market is wide open and receptive to advancing rapid diagnostic technologies to improve patient management, exponential population growth and aging conventional technology will only intensify the pace of development. In light of this development, SMi's pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast conference will shed insight onto the current designed therapies and rapid microbial detection trends.
SMi is pleased to have Founder & CEO of ImmuneBiotech AB, Shahram Lavasani presenting one of this year's Rapid Microbial spotlight sessions. Shahram's talk will focus on how the gut microbiome plays an essential role in disease regulation and efficacy of therapies, whilst assessing how altered microbial communities, also termed dysbiosis, have been observed in many intestinal and extra-intestinal inflammatory disorders. There is not yet a clear understanding whether dysbiosis is a cause or a consequence of the diseases. Microbial therapies which only target the dysbiosis have shown limited success.
The importance of multiple-target drug cocktails comprising commensal bacteria will also be a topic of discussion, along with an evaluation of how the bacterial library, screening technologies and design of potential and affordable drugs will be presented with particular focus on successful products that treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Clostridium Difficile Infection.
This year's conference will gather a global audience of scientific leaders, funding bodies and drug development experts, providing a focal point to discuss funding opportunities and clinical advancements in microbial control strategies and quality methods.
The notable speaker line-up at Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast will also include Microbiology Consulting, LLC, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lily, Sanofi Pasteur and many more!
