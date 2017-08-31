News By Tag
Choosing a Telephone Headset a New Way
A new website has been launched to make finding a headset for your business as simple as possible
Throughout this time the main questions asked to customers was whether they would like a wired or wireless headset ( something which is generally dependent upon just how tied to the desk a staff member is ) or if a user requires either a one eared or a two eared headset ( depends on the user's necessity to concentrate/
These are what most potential headset buyers have been asked in the past and, of course, they are very useful guides into working out the best sort of headset for a particular user. Some people are brand led - becoming used to the operation of a certain type or model. Some people like to have a lightweight one eared headset like the Plantronics Voyager; some will just yearn for the concentration zone provided by a Jabra Evolve 75 whilst some ( especially those who wear a headset all day ) will want the sort of all day wearing comfort provided by one of Sennheiser's SC Series.
There are many different types of business phone from the likes of Avaya, Mitel, Polycom, Alcatel and Cisco ( to name but a few ) and each of these will be compatible with a varied range of headsets . Further these headsets will all connect to different phone via particular connection leads. These numbers soon multiply to cerate a huge number of combinations and, very often, a fair amount of confusion in the mind of the purchaser.
So Headsets Online has broken from the traditional arrangement of headsets into the usual categories and gone straight to the point and answered this question : what headset is compatible with my telephone?
Hence, now the business looking for a headset can land on the home page of https://www.headsetsonline.co.uk/
We hope that this new structure will take some of the grey areas out of choosing the right telephone headset for your business.
