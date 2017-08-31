 
News By Tag
* Headsets
* Business
* Endpoints
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Sussex
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Choosing a Telephone Headset a New Way

A new website has been launched to make finding a headset for your business as simple as possible
 
 
headets online logo
headets online logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Headsets
* Business
* Endpoints

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* West Sussex - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Features

WEST SUSSEX, England - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Best4Headsets has been selling business headsets for many years and stocks all the major manufacturers : Plantronics, Sennheiser, Avalle and Jabra and all the many models which are produced for a wide range of professional settings.

Throughout this time the main questions asked to customers was whether they would like a wired or wireless headset ( something which is generally dependent upon just how tied to the desk a staff member is ) or if a user requires either a one eared or a two eared headset ( depends on the user's necessity to concentrate/ talk to colleagues ) or just the manufacturer - ie what brand of headset do you normally use?

These are what most potential headset buyers have been asked in the past and, of course, they are very useful guides into working out the best sort of headset for a particular user. Some people are brand led - becoming used to the operation of a certain type or model. Some people like to have a lightweight one eared headset like the Plantronics Voyager; some will just yearn for the concentration zone provided by a Jabra Evolve 75 whilst some ( especially those who wear a headset all day )  will want the sort of all day wearing comfort provided by one of Sennheiser's SC Series.

https://www.headsetsonline.co.uk/ has been built with a new route to purchase in mind. The fact is that our customer services became more and more aware that clients were looking for a headset which was compatible with their specific telephone.

There are many different types of business phone from the likes of Avaya, Mitel, Polycom, Alcatel and Cisco ( to name but a few ) and each of these will be compatible with a varied range of headsets . Further these headsets will all connect to different phone via particular connection leads. These numbers soon multiply to cerate a huge number of combinations and, very often, a fair amount of confusion in the mind of the purchaser.

So Headsets Online has broken from the traditional arrangement of headsets into the usual categories and gone straight to the point and answered this question : what headset is compatible with my telephone?

Hence, now the business looking for a headset can land on the home page of https://www.headsetsonline.co.uk/  and immediately select the phone manufacturer, then drill down to the model and finally select the lead required.

We hope that this new structure will take some of the grey areas out of choosing the right telephone headset for your business.

Contact
Headsets Online - Sam
***@headsetsonline.co.uk
End
Source:Headsets Online
Email:***@headsetsonline.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Headsets, Business, Endpoints
Industry:Telecom
Location:West Sussex - London, Greater - England
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Missing Link News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share