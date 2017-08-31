News By Tag
MFG.com Debuts Redesigned ShopIQ with More Actionable Marketing Information
Macro Views, Complemented by Unprecedented Drilldown Capability, Deliver Insights to Assist Platform Wins and Strategic Decisioning
MFG.com often reminds subscribers that there is a direct correlation between frequent and consistent participation (i.e., logging on and quoting jobs often) and winning business in the MFG.com marketplace. The new ShopIQ demonstrates that relationship in tangible terms with data showing that, on average, the most successful suppliers quote 50 percent more often than their competitors and win awards valued at seven to eight times more. A nonlinear relationship exists, pointing to two other factors at play: (1) more bidding leads to greater buyer familiarity with a manufacturer and (2) more bidding leads to supplier insights on how to better position quotes.
The new ShopIQ offers macro-level data for the trailing twelve-month period for an individual supplier versus the top-performing suppliers. Micro-level data down to the individual RFQ supports these elements. Comparison categories include: the number of logins each month, the number of quotes offered, the annual awarded value and the average quoted price. In addition, the tool identifies the supplier's quote activity by application and lists the most quoted combinations of process and material along with the relative competitiveness of the supplier's bids in each category. ShopIQ even offers manufacturers the ability to identify similar process-material combinations going forward by placing a "Create Saved Search" icon alongside it. Suppliers can flag the system to deliver automatic notifications when opportunities matching such saved searches appear on the platform.
Bo Hagler, chief executive officer, MFG.com, says, "Earlier versions of ShopIQ taught us a lot about meaningful market analysis data. We concluded we were not quite hitting the mark, so we went back to the drawing board and revamped the tool entirely. The new ShopIQ doesn't look anything like the earlier versions. It employs a completely different approach and offers suppliers a different set of metrics."
Bo continues, "The new ShopIQ gives suppliers the ability to understand precisely where they are most competitive in terms of manufacturing process and material. Many companies will be surprised by the data. Yet, given this knowledge, they can elect to focus on RFQs involving their optimal process-material combination. ShopIQ also allows suppliers to test new marketing strategies and gauge impact by isolating data from the date of strategy initiation to the current date. I can't think of any other business solution that offers its subscribers a tool that delivers this capability or shows them precisely how they stack up against their peers."
About MFG.com
MFG.com is an online, manufacturing marketplace that instantly connects companies seeking custom manufacturing services with qualified contract manufacturers around the world, based on the requirements of the job being sourced. The platform is designed to help both buyers and suppliers develop long-term relationships by enabling direct communication and collaboration. With members in 172 countries, MFG is the largest and most well-established marketplace of its kind in the world. For more information, please call 888-404-9686 or visit our website at www.mfg.com (http://www.mfg.com/?
