September 2017
PongBoss.com has launched! A new table tennis website that wants to make you a better player

 
Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- For more than 15 years, my coaches always took care of my various equipment needs. But not all players have this privilege and they are forced to choose their gear based on the opinion of their friends or what they find on the internet.

So when I checked on the web, I found there were no websites doing well-thought, useful equipment reviews. The ones that I did find had an unappealing design or were too hard to navigate around. The experience was not pleasant, to say the least.

I shortly decided to create the best ping pong resource the world has ever seen.

If I can't test the product myself, I research every corner of the internet for every little opinion or user review, and I assemble the most accurate, comprehensive and unbiased review that has ever been created. We really strive to deliver the best content possible.

We regularly post mammoth, 3500+ word articles where we try to educate the user on how to choose a piece of equipment and present the top gear available. Like this beauty here -> https://www.pongboss.com/best-ping-pong-paddles/

After you decide on a piece of equipment, to help you get the most out of your new gear, we have a tips section dedicated to giving you the best actionable advice on how to take your game to the next level.

I have no doubt that you will find the information on the website most useful and that it will help you improve very fast. Come visit us at http://www.pongboss.com/

Chris White
