Scope Expands Healthcare Experts Team, Enhances Medical Content Services Offering

-- Scope e-Knowledge Center (Scope), a leading provider of knowledge services and a Quatrro Global Services company, announces the expansion of its medical content services, and supporting team of subject matter experts.The expansion is in line with Scope's strategy to offer best in class content and knowledge services to medical and healthcare information providers.New offerings include:• Real time monitoring of physician discussion forums• Developing learning and training rationales for medical education providers• Medical coding as per ICD 9 &10, SNOMED CT, and MeSH• Development of order sets• Creation of drug and disease monographs• Pharmacovigilance narrative writing• Deep indexing of medical images• Medical records summarizationTram Venkatraman, President of Scope e-Knowledge Center said: "Scope is committed to supporting medical information providers with scalable, value added solutions that enrich and expand their content offerings. This increase in the number of subject matter experts in diverse specialties and the concomitant growth in content creation capabilities, demonstrates our commitment to offer value to medical information providers worldwide."Scope e-Knowledge Center, a Quatrro Global Services company is an award-winning provider of outsourced, cost effective Content Enhancement Services, Data Management Services, Business Research Services and Patent Analytics for information providers around the world. With more than 1,000 advanced degree subject matter experts in science, technology, medicine, business, legal, social sciences and humanities disciplines, Scope combines advanced domain expertise with proprietary inhouse platforms and technology solutions to deliver highly quality, accurate deliverables in a scalable, customizable model in accordance with client specifications. Scope also publishes the daily online newsletter Knowledgespeak, a comprehensive news service focusing on the STM information industry.Richard KobelVice President,Business Development,USAScope e-Knowledge Center+1 631 375 1555Deborah HarmanAssociate Vice President,Business Development,UK & EuropeScope e-Knowledge Center+44 770 203 6704Deborah@scopeknowledge.comwww.scopeknowledge.com