Handwriting Recognition (HWR) Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2017-2025
Global handwriting recognition (HWR) market was valued at US$ 1,039.3 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2017 to 2025.
Market Insights:
Competitive Insights:
High competition is experienced among the major players of handwriting recognition (HWR) system. Due to constant technological improvement, advanced software and compatible hardware companies are facing cut-throat competition to remain dominant in the market. The survival of the market leaders does not depend upon the size of the company but on their efforts towards service enhancement so as to address the changing regulations and economic conditions in the global market. The key players of handwriting recognition (HWR) system market include MyScript, Nuance Communications, Inc., SELVAS AI, Inc., Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd., Paragon Software Group, PhatWare Corporation, SinoVoice (Beijing Jietong Huasheng Technology Co. Ltd.), and Sciometrics, LLC.
Key Trends:
· Increasing adoption in the automotive industry to offer enhanced control over infotainment systems
· Continued demand for offline handwriting recognition especially in the education and literature end-use segment
· Companies engaged in inclusion of a wide range of languages to expand their consumer base
