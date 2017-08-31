Ursa Gifted Major's new song – "We On (Still)" is a blazing song

In Soundcloud, the very powerful Ursa Gifted Major has released new song – "We On (Still)". This song is a hit single and the music video is to be released on September.

-- Hip hop, rap and R&B have been dominating the music scenario since long. Now, the very well-known and established musician,is making noise with his latest track,. He has made a lot of impact on the R&B and hip hop scene with his well-constructed songs. Ursa Gifted Major is also known as James Johnson and is a native of San Diego who gave up his career in sports to pursue drama and music after graduation. His dedication and ambition from a young age has made him a strong individual who has created songs like "We On (Still)".However, his path to stardom was never easy as it was paved with hardship and darkness. But he never lost hope, which led him to majoring in voice performance from the Musicians Institute of Hollywood. This was he opened a path towards light and never looked back ever since. Since that time, he has been a President of LitUp Entertainment – it is his Label name/Production house. He is also an artist of the independent music label and has appeared in several films like The Preachers Son, The Choir Director, Escape Artist, Brother's Keeper, Smug and many short films. It makes James Johnson a complete entertainer.Ursa Gifted Major was nicknames "Gifted" by musicians and colleagues. He knows to play the piano, sing and write songs. Currently, he has dropped his single, "We On (Still)", which is produced by Primary Reezin. With strong knowledge of rap and R&B, James has blended all kinds of instrument in his song. From guitar riffs to drum beats – one can enjoy everything on this particular song. The video of the song, "We On (Still)" will be released this September, whereas previews were already shown. Fans of this talented musician must follow and connect with him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.