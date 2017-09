How to use LIVE Video for your Pet Business!

LIVE Video is sweeping social media, but not everyone is jumping on board! Pet Pros will learn from a pet industry and media expert at this event.

LIVE Video for Pet Businesses

-- American Pet Professionals, (APP), is excited to announce our next In-Person Seminar and Networking event '' onYou may have seen a lot of video on social media, and you may have seen a lot of really bad video on social – this seminar will help pet businesses shine on social."As we know video is sweeping social media, but many pet pros are hesitant to jump in for many reasons like: fear of being on camera; how they look or sound on camera and not sure of what topic to discuss or how to do a live broadcast. It is intimidating to say the least – but LIVE video is a fantastic way to reach a broader audience, show your expertise, help get that animal adopted and so forth," said, Nancy Hassel, founder and President of American Pet Professionals. "I am excited to help pet professionals feel more confident, give them much needed instruction on how to do a great broadcast and stay consistent with it."By the year 2020, 80% of what you see on social media will be video, which may even be sooner than that. As a pet business owner, you can go live from anywhere in the world with either your phone or on your computer. The possibilities are endless!• How to go LIVE on many different platforms, and which is the best for your pet business.• Teach you how to properly, schedule, promote and different softwares you can use to look more professional (many of which are free).• Give you tips on how to look better, sound better and keep your viewers engaged.• A slew of ideas that you can use to do LIVE video for your pet business, animal rescue and how to repurpose it also.• This is a hands-on learning seminar and attendees will leave feeling empowered to start LIVE broadcasting and stay consistent.• Q & A throughout and attendees will leave with how-to and homework!and refreshments will be served. Attendees should bring business cards, brochures, a notebook and a pen. The non-member rate to attend this event is $69 per person.For more information on this event contact Nancy Hassel at (631) 446-1105 or by email at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com American Pet Professionals, (APP), is a multiple award winning National Business Networking, Educational and Multi-Media Organization for the Pet Industry. Educating, Uniting, Referring, Connecting and HelpingPet Professionals since 2009! The organization offers in-person networking events nationwide with expert speakers offering their expertise on many different topics to help individuals and businesses grow, work together and unite the pet industry. Hosting nearly 100 in-person networking and educational events for pet professionals since it's inception. In addition to in-person networking events, American Pet Professionals, also hosts webinars for it's members; Facebook LIVE video series highlighting APP member pet professionals;sends out a weekly Pet Events Newsletter to 10,500+ pet lovers that covers events and works with many rescue groups throughout the region. Founder and President of American Pet Professionals, Nancy E. Hassel, also travels across the country speaking and attending at pet business conferences and works with many of the organizers of such conferences to bring more expertise, knowledge, ideas and inspiration to its members. The membership-based organization started in February 2009 and has been growing rapidly since its inception. www.AmericanPetProfessionals.com . Featured regularly in Pet Age Magazine, Pet Product News International Magazine, Pet Business Magazine, Pets+ Magazine, Dogster Magazine, Modern Dog Magazine and numerous newspapers, blogs and TV stations throughout the country.Connect socially: @AmericanPetPros on Twitter and Instagram