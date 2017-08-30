News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How to use LIVE Video for your Pet Business!
LIVE Video is sweeping social media, but not everyone is jumping on board! Pet Pros will learn from a pet industry and media expert at this event.
"As we know video is sweeping social media, but many pet pros are hesitant to jump in for many reasons like: fear of being on camera; how they look or sound on camera and not sure of what topic to discuss or how to do a live broadcast. It is intimidating to say the least – but LIVE video is a fantastic way to reach a broader audience, show your expertise, help get that animal adopted and so forth," said, Nancy Hassel, founder and President of American Pet Professionals. "I am excited to help pet professionals feel more confident, give them much needed instruction on how to do a great broadcast and stay consistent with it."
By the year 2020, 80% of what you see on social media will be video, which may even be sooner than that. As a pet business owner, you can go live from anywhere in the world with either your phone or on your computer. The possibilities are endless!
At this seminar the following topics will be discussed and taught:
• How to go LIVE on many different platforms, and which is the best for your pet business.
• Teach you how to properly, schedule, promote and different softwares you can use to look more professional (many of which are free).
• Give you tips on how to look better, sound better and keep your viewers engaged.
• A slew of ideas that you can use to do LIVE video for your pet business, animal rescue and how to repurpose it also.
• This is a hands-on learning seminar and attendees will leave feeling empowered to start LIVE broadcasting and stay consistent.
• Q & A throughout and attendees will leave with how-to and homework!
Limited Seating at this event! Lite fare and refreshments will be served. Attendees should bring business cards, brochures, a notebook and a pen. The non-member rate to attend this event is $69 per person. Each attendee will get a swag bag as a thank you for attending this event!
For more information on this event contact Nancy Hassel at (631) 446-1105 or by email at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com.
About American Pet Professionals:
American Pet Professionals, (APP), is a multiple award winning National Business Networking, Educational and Multi-Media Organization for the Pet Industry. Educating, Uniting, Referring, Connecting and Helping all Pet Professionals since 2009! The organization offers in-person networking events nationwide with expert speakers offering their expertise on many different topics to help individuals and businesses grow, work together and unite the pet industry. Hosting nearly 100 in-person networking and educational events for pet professionals since it's inception. In addition to in-person networking events, American Pet Professionals, also hosts webinars for it's members; Facebook LIVE video series highlighting APP member pet professionals;
Connect socially: @AmericanPetPros on Twitter and Instagram
Media Contact
info@americanpetprofessionals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse