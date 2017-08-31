Country(s)
Industry News
The Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center Will Host Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show September 24th
From Las Vegas to Ocean Springs, The Critically Acclaimed Tribute to "Frank Sinatra & Liza Minnelli" Will Take the Stage for One Performance Benefiting the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The Show Comes Courtesy of the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center and Tribute Masters, LLC.
Thanks to the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center, the exhilarating musical tribute to "Frank Sinatra & Liza Minnelli" will come to Ocean Springs for one Sunday matinee benefiting the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The show is a rapid-paced musical journey through the classic and timeless hits of Frank Sinatra and the Broadway-like song and dance spectacle that is Liza Minnelli's trademark.
Described as "warm, witty and sexy", the Las Vegas show features a delightful exchange of music, humor and dazzling duets between two of the most talented artists working today – Dave Halston and Suzanne Goulet. Together, "FRANK & LIZA" will not only thrill a willing audience, they will make it easy for virtually anyone to assist in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.
Seating is limited. Tickets are available online now for $25.
About the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund:
After receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and companies who want to help, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Judge Ed Emmett have established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations for victims that have been affected by the recent floods. The fund will be housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.
About the Artists:
Dave Halston comes with an impressive resume – working a multitude of theatres, casinos, special events and private parties coast to coast – and in most cases, leaving the audience stunned. As one observer described it, "Dave Halston somehow casts a spell, and they always want more." Even Barbara Sinatra was brought to tears when Dave performed for her at an exclusive private event. She called his performance "wonderful" and noted specifically the fine job Dave did with Sinatra's signature song "My Way".
In addition to Mrs. Sinatra, Dave has also entertained Jeanne Martin (Mrs. Dean Martin), recording artists Michael Feinstein, Steve Tyrell and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, among other notables.
Suzanne Goulet was born in Montreal, Canada and has been dancing since the age of 3. She starred in "Fantastique"
In 1996, Suzanne joined "Legends in Concert" at Bally's Grand in Atlantic City. Then she followed the show to the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas where she received rave reviews and numerous awards.
Show Details:
"FRANK & LIZA"
A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli
2:30PM | Sunday, September 24th, 2017
TICKETS: $25
The Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center of Arts and Education
1600 Government Street
Ocean Springs, Mississippi 39564
228.818.2878
Get Tickets
Contact
Liz Silverman
***@tributemasters.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse