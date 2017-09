The Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center Will Host Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show September 24th

From Las Vegas to Ocean Springs, The Critically Acclaimed Tribute to "Frank Sinatra & Liza Minnelli" Will Take the Stage for One Performance Benefiting the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The Show Comes Courtesy of the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center and Tribute Masters, LLC.

-- Who knew a devastating hurricane in the Texas Gulf Coast would inspire so many communities across America to pitch-in and help? But that's exactly what's happening September 24in Ocean Springs, Mississippi when "FRANK & LIZA" come to the Mary C. This strong community already knows the impact of a record-breaking storm. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina ravaged their own coastline. But today, it's Houston and the Texas coast that urgently need the help.Thanks to the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center, the exhilarating musical tribute to "Frank Sinatra & Liza Minnelli" will come to Ocean Springs for one Sunday matinee benefiting the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund . The show is a rapid-paced musical journey through the classic and timeless hits of Frank Sinatra and the Broadway-like song and dance spectacle that is Liza Minnelli's trademark.Described as "warm, witty and sexy", the Las Vegas show features a delightful exchange of music, humor and dazzling duets between two of the most talented artists working today – Dave Halston and Suzanne Goulet. Together, "FRANK & LIZA" will not only thrill a willing audience, they will make it easy for virtually anyone to assist in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.Seating is limited. Tickets are available online now for $25 After receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and companies who want to help, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Judge Ed Emmett have established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations for victims that have been affected by the recent floods. The fund will be housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity. Dave Halston comes with an impressive resume – working a multitude of theatres, casinos, special events and private parties coast to coast – and in most cases, leaving the audience stunned. As one observer described it, "Dave Halston somehow casts a spell, and they always want more." Even Barbara Sinatra was brought to tears when Dave performed for her at an exclusive private event. She called his performance "wonderful" and noted specifically the fine job Dave did with Sinatra's signature song "My Way".In addition to Mrs. Sinatra, Dave has also entertained Jeanne Martin (Mrs. Dean Martin), recording artists Michael Feinstein, Steve Tyrell and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, among other notables. Suzanne Goulet was born in Montreal, Canada and has been dancing since the age of 3. She starred in "Fantastique"at the Sheraton Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, then at the Sands Casino in Atlantic City and at the Condado Plaza in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She then joined "Hooray for Hollywood" for an international tour to Spain, Switzerland and Japan. She also choreographed and danced for a show on the "Song of America" cruise ship from RCCL. After studying voice in New York City, she won the "Smirnoff Makes You A Star" competition and began her career as a tribute artist.In 1996, Suzanne joined "Legends in Concert" at Bally's Grand in Atlantic City. Then she followed the show to the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas where she received rave reviews and numerous awards."FRANK & LIZA"A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli2:30PM | Sunday, September 24, 20171600 Government StreetOcean Springs, Mississippi 39564228.818.2878