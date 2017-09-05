News By Tag
DTR Inc's CEO Jay Goldberg Hosting Two Free Music Events in September in West Palm Beach, FL
The events are for music lovers as well as venues and communities looking for local talent for their venues.
The first is a lecture with live music. It is part of a series, The Year in Rock Music. On Saturday, September 9th at 1:30 PM the year being covered is 1974. This is a fun event with interesting information, some audience participation, and some great music. If you lived through rock music in 1974 this will bring back memories and give you peek into what was happening behind the scenes. Jay Goldberg, host of Rock on Neon on Neon Music Radio Saturday mornings from 9:00 AM to 11:00AM, is the lecturer. A write-up for the event follows.
The second is an independent artist concert/showcase. That is being held on Saturday, September 16th at 1:30 PM. These are very talented musicians/songwriters/
In addition to the music-loving public; concert venues, restaurants/
Below are the full write-ups for these two events:
THE YEAR IN ROCK MUSIC – 1974 – LECTURE and LIVE CONCERT
Jay Goldberg's lecture focuses on the important, fun and interesting events in rock music during 1974. The information is presented a month at a time, much in a try to guess the event/band/person from a fun clue format. There is also live music. After the lecture, some extremely talented artists will play music from albums released in 1974. These musicians have music played on radio stations that feature independent artists and have award winning and chart topping music from radio stations and internet sites that feature independent artists. Musicians participating in the lecture/concert are: Remerge Band (Melody Stuart and Tia Green), John Scott, Karen Sucher, Diane DeLeasa, and Steven Frumkes.
INDEPENDENT ARTIST CONCERT and SHOWCASE
Palm Beach County is a hotbed for independent music artists. Come listen to some original music (and a few covers) from the talented artists (and more) that have been playing the covers from Jay Goldberg's Rock Music History series. Jay Goldberg, who has a radio show, Rock on Neon on Neon Music Radio, will be the host of this terrific event. Jay's radio show plays about 1/3 independent artists and has a feature, overlooked song of the week. Four of the artists performing in this concert have won this award, competing against artists played on traditional radio. The honor is voted on by people who listen to Jay Goldberg's show and listeners only get to vote once. In addition, another Internet radio station, Arzuk Radio that features independent artists from all over the world, has a special show spotlighting the "classic artists of today." There are 15 artists classified as "classic artists of today," and 20% (3) are Palm Beach County acts. All are set for this concert. Playing will be Remerge Band (Melody Stuart and Tia Green), John Scott, Karen Sucher, Diane DeLeasa,, Steven Frumkes, Cathy Ross and Wesley Klinger, Jen Erickson and Mark Howe.
To listen to Jay Goldberg's Rock on Neon on Neon Music Radio Show go to: http://www.dtrconsulting.biz/
Media Contact
Jay Goldberg
561-292-1979
***@dtrconsulting.biz
