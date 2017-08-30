Enjoy with "E.L.E" (Extinction Level Event) by Jon Rawls

One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain and if you listen to the music of Jon Rawls you will feel wow. He is on SoundCloud with "E.L.E".

Jon Rawls

End

-- The song which will make you alive is the hypnotic music from the thriving star named Jon Rawls. He is making everyone surprised with his masterminded artistry of hip hop music. His music ability is beyond imagination. His "Extinction Level Event" is just out of the box and it is something to praise about. The music will satisfy you in the beginning itself. The Canberra living artist has many stories to share and leave mark upon the people's mind.Jon Rawls has imbibed the 90's hip hop music and had tried to use boom bap version of hip hop which is really unique. It is a style of production in hip hop music which has always been left back. But he has tried his mastery and passion to make "E.L.E" a super one. The East Coast hip hop version is tough to get in control yet Jon Rawls has done it beautifully. The music has simplistic rhyme pattern and the emphasis on lyrical dexterity is awesome. The continuous wordplay, systematic rhythm in between will keep you hooked into the music. The free flowing of multi syllabic rhyme heightens the mood of the song. It is startling with the awesome beat mixing.In short the whole music composition is worldly to keep an imprint on your soul. It tends to incline on aggressive beats which you will find crazy. The rapid sound from the drum when kicked is mainly focused in the music. If you want to witness the colorful insight of hip hop music in a nice way, head onto SoundCloud for Jon Rawls. You will also get to hear some of his other exciting songs on the music hub. Some of his songs that you will find on SoundCloud are "Lifes A Bitch", "Cracks", Listen Up", "Like Me" and many stunning music.To listen the music, Please click the following link: