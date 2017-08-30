News By Tag
Eliminate Your Credit Risks with Cutting-Edge Solutions from Accountability
Accountability is a trans-union credit bureau channel partner that is governed by National Credit Act, No 34 of 2005 and the National Credit Regulations. As a leading destination for credit services, their primary goal is to provide their members with the option to manage their debtors efficiently. They are extremely stringent about rules; should the due amount not be paid within 28 days from the due date, they enlist the business/individual as a default with all the dominant credit bureaus.
Services
Accountability is offering a wide range of competent services. Some of their quality services include:
• Membership Benefits
If you register with Accountability, as a member, you will receive the following benefits:
• Intra-member networking
• Downloads and advice
• Accountability stickers
• Accountability security alerts
• Default Management
Their debt management services include important facilities such as:
• Sending notices to debtors
• Adding defaulter's name to the database
• Updating database form
• Collection Service
Their extremely lucrative collection services include:
• Debt collection facilities
• Legal collections
• Credit Management
Their credit management solutions offer you the following facilities:
• Access to business information reports
• Access to consumer information reports
• Default listing
• Obtain Bank codes
• Deed Searches
If you are one of their lucky members, you can search for information about properties in South Africa, belonging to a particular company/individual.
• Judgement Removal Request
The Judgement Removal request permits their members to instruct affiliated attorneys to begin the process of judgement removals.
• Transaction Capital Credit Health
Their members will receive Credit Health Reports stating all credit information held with all the major credit bureaus in South Africa.
For more information visit the official website of Accountability at https://www.accountability.co.za/
About Accountability
Based in Cape Town, Accountability is a renowned web-based company that offers expert solutions to reduce credit risks. Whether you are a start-up or a large corporate company, Accountability's highly efficient team assist you to eradicate credit risk competently.
Contact
29 Bella Rosa Street,
Rosenpark, Bellville, 7530
0861 90 90 90
sales@accountability.co.za
End
