Global Sodium Chlorate Market Escalated by its Functional Properties and Industrial Applications
The global sodium chlorate market has experienced a steady growth in the past few years.
Highlights of the Global Sodium Chlorate market:
• It is used as an active agent in the production of chlorine dioxide, an environment-
• Pulp processing industry is one of the major end-use industry of sodium chlorate.
• Canada represents the largest producer and exporter.
Its consumption has increased in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to active development of pulp industry for the production of chlorine dioxide, an environment-
An analysis of the key regions finds that currently Canada represents the largest producer as well as the largest exporter of sodium chlorate, followed by US and China. Some of the other key producers of sodium chlorate include Finland and Brazil. On the basis of consumption, the North American region is the largest market, accounting for the biggest share. An evaluation of the competitive landscape is also provided along with the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major manufacturers of sodium chlorate are China First Chemical Holdings Ltd, Kemira, Conexus, ERCO Worldwide and Eka Chemicals.
The report by IMARC Group has examined the global sodium chlorate market on the basis of:
Applications:
• Pulp and Bleaching
• Chlorates of Other Metals
• Leather Tanning
• Dyes
Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
Major manufacturers:
• Eka Chemicals
• Erco Worldwide
• Conexus
• Kemira
• China First Chemical Holdings Limited
