Global Sodium Chlorate Market Escalated by its Functional Properties and Industrial Applications

The global sodium chlorate market has experienced a steady growth in the past few years.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled,the global sodium chlorate market (http://www.imarcgroup.com/sodium-chlorate-technical-material-market-report)reached a volume of around 4 Million Tons in 2016, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during 2009-2016. Sodium chlorate is an inorganic chemical compound with the formula NaClO3. It is found as a white powder which easily dissolves in water and disintegrates into sodium chloride and oxygen above 300 °C. It is produced industrially by the electrolysis of brine in the presence of hydrochloric acid as pH regulator, and sodium dichromate as catalyst.http://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=630&flag=• It is used as an active agent in the production of chlorine dioxide, an environment-friendly bleaching agent.• Pulp processing industry is one of the major end-use industry of sodium chlorate.• Canada represents the largest producer and exporter.Its consumption has increased in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to active development of pulp industry for the production of chlorine dioxide, an environment-friendly bleaching agent. Chlorine dioxide is used in the manufacturing of high quality and Elemental-Chlorine Free (ECF) paper products which are eco-friendly. Moreover, Sodium chlorate is used as an essential constituent in the manufacturing process of sodium chlorite and sodium perchlorate. Sodium chlorate also finds applications as an oxidant in various chemical synthesis processes, uranium and vanadium mining, oxygen candles used in aircrafts and submarines, surface treatment of metals, and breathing apparatus for mine rescue crew and firefighters. Some of the other industrial products manufactured using sodium chlorate include – cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, defoliants, dyes, matches, explosives, herbicides, inks, etc.An analysis of the key regions finds that currently Canada represents the largest producer as well as the largest exporter of sodium chlorate, followed by US and China. Some of the other key producers of sodium chlorate include Finland and Brazil. On the basis of consumption, the North American region is the largest market, accounting for the biggest share. An evaluation of the competitive landscape is also provided along with the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major manufacturers of sodium chlorate are China First Chemical Holdings Ltd, Kemira, Conexus, ERCO Worldwide and Eka Chemicals.The report by IMARC Group has examined the global sodium chlorate market on the basis of:• Pulp and Bleaching• Chlorates of Other Metals• Leather Tanning• Dyes• North America• Asia-Pacific• Europe• Latin America• Eka Chemicals• Erco Worldwide• Conexus• Kemira• China First Chemical Holdings Limited