OpenProject Foundation Joins Open Source Initiative
Open source project management software, with global user base, extends commitment to collaborative open source software development through OSI Affiliate Membership.
"The Open Source Initiative provides a strong global platform aimed at promoting and strengthening open source software," says Birthe Lindenthal, Chairperson of the OpenProject Foundation. "At OpenProject we share this commitment to open source software and are looking forward to supporting OSI's mission."
OpenProject is an open source project management software with a large international user base. Licensed under the GPLv3, OpenProject was first released in 2012 and is used by many small, medium and large sized companies as well as individual users who value the benefits of open source. OpenProject aims to become the leading open source project management software and focuses, in particular, on creating a great user experience, and features that support the entire project life cycle, through the use of state-of-the-
"OpenProject's clear commitment to, not only open source software and development, but the 'open source ethos' makes this an exciting opportunity for us at the OSI," said Patrick Masson, General Manager and Director at the Open Source Initiative. "The OpenProject Foundation serves as a model for other emerging open source software projects on how to organize, govern, and develop, ensuring the project and community are directly involved, while also protected so that code and contributions remain open despite the involvement of any individual developers or companies."
Robin Wagner, Product Manager at OpenProject added, "At OpenProject we aim to develop the leading open source project management software. Based on our shared values of protecting and promoting open source software. The Open Source Initiative is the perfect fit for us. We are honored to become an OSI Affiliate Member."
About OpenProject
Driven and inspired by our users, our community and by the utilization of state of the art technology, the OpenProject Foundation (OPF) is incorporated as a membership-based, non-profit organization. Although registered in Berlin, Germany, the OPF is designated for the global OpenProject community.
The foundation supports and guides the software project, the community and its growth, ensuring that the OpenProject platform continues to exist beyond the participation of individual members or companies. For more information, please visit: https://www.openproject.org/
About the Open Source Initiative
Founded in 1998, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) protects and promotes open source software, development and communities, championing software freedom in society through education, collaboration, and infrastructure, stewarding the Open Source Definition, and preventing abuse of the ideals and ethos inherent to the open source movement. The OSI is a California public benefit corporation, with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. For more information about the OSI, or to learn how to become a sponsor, please visit: http://opensource.org.
Media Contact
Italo Vignoli
Chair, OSI Communications
italo@opensource.org
