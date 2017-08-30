 
OpenProject Foundation Joins Open Source Initiative

Open source project management software, with global user base, extends commitment to collaborative open source software development through OSI Affiliate Membership.
 
 
OpenProject Joins Open Source Initiative Affiliate Membership Program.
 
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Open Source Initiative® (OSI), the founding organization of the open source software movement, announced that the OpenProject Foundation has joined the global non-profit as an Affiliate Member. OpenProject joins a who's who of global open source projects and foundations in support of software freedom, including Drupal Association, Eclipse Foundation, Linux Foundation, Mozilla Foundation, Wordpress Foundation, Wikimedia, and many more. The OSI Affiliate Member Program allows any non-profit community, organization or institution—unequivocally independent groups with a clear commitment to open source—to join the OSI in support of its mission to educate about and advocate for the benefits of open source software and to build bridges among different constituencies in the open source community.

"The Open Source Initiative provides a strong global platform aimed at promoting and strengthening open source software," says Birthe Lindenthal, Chairperson of the OpenProject Foundation. "At OpenProject we share this commitment to open source software and are looking forward to supporting OSI's mission."

OpenProject is an open source project management software with a large international user base. Licensed under the GPLv3, OpenProject was first released in 2012 and is used by many small, medium and large sized companies as well as individual users who value the benefits of open source. OpenProject aims to become the leading open source project management software and focuses, in particular, on creating a great user experience, and features that support the entire project life cycle, through the use of state-of-the-art technology. Developed as a fork of Redmine and Chiliproject, OpenProject initially focused on software development projects, but has since implemented many functionalities that enable traditional project management outside of the scope of software projects as well.

"OpenProject's clear commitment to, not only open source software and development, but the 'open source ethos' makes this an exciting opportunity for us at the OSI," said Patrick Masson, General Manager and Director at the Open Source Initiative. "The OpenProject Foundation serves as a model for other emerging open source software projects on how to organize, govern, and develop, ensuring the project and community are directly involved, while also protected so that code and contributions remain open despite the involvement of any individual developers or companies."

Robin Wagner, Product Manager at OpenProject added, "At OpenProject we aim to develop the leading open source project management software. Based on our shared values of protecting and promoting open source software. The Open Source Initiative is the perfect fit for us. We are honored to become an OSI Affiliate Member."

About OpenProject

Driven and inspired by our users, our community and by the utilization of state of the art technology, the OpenProject Foundation (OPF) is incorporated as a membership-based, non-profit organization. Although registered in Berlin, Germany, the OPF is designated for the global OpenProject community.
The foundation supports and guides the software project, the community and its growth, ensuring that the OpenProject platform continues to exist beyond the participation of individual members or companies. For more information, please visit: https://www.openproject.org/openproject-foundation/

About the Open Source Initiative

Founded in 1998, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) protects and promotes open source software, development and communities, championing software freedom in society through education, collaboration, and infrastructure, stewarding the Open Source Definition, and preventing abuse of the ideals and ethos inherent to the open source movement. The OSI is a California public benefit corporation, with 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. For more information about the OSI, or to learn how to become a sponsor, please visit: http://opensource.org.

Click to Share