Aspen Brewing Appoints Velour Imports as Distribution Partner for Caribbean and South American Trave
The sweet caramel malt and grapefruit hops from Aspen Brewing Company's world class beer rendition of the classic IPA, Independence Pass Ale, is a clear, crossover IPA packaged in a breathtaking scenic of Independence Pass, Aspen, Colorado's second most popular tourist attraction deep in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, on the can. Beyond Independence Pass Ale, the brand's flagship IPA, a selection of new and seasonal products includes a wide selection ales and lagers such as This Season's Blonde, Silver City Ale, and Ajax Pilsner.
"Research shows craft beer sales in South American Travel Retail continues to grow between 20% to 40% a year, and has for years," says Brooke Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer of Velour Imports. "The craft beer scene is progressing at an astounding rate and we've found the market conditions favorable, especially for craft and specialty beers." Aspen Brewing Company is a perfect fit for the South American craft beer drinker and outdoor enthusiast. The delicious craft beer embodies the outdoor lifestyle and is a fit for any and every occasion.
"Distribution is the biggest challenge for any brewery and with more than 5000 breweries in the U.S., access to the market gets more difficult every day," said Duncan Clauss Owner & Manager of Aspen Brewing Company. Aspen's products are already available throughout Arizona, Australia, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C, and the United Kingdom. Aspen Brewing company partnered with Velour Imports to accelerate its growth and increase awareness of the brand throughout the Central and Southern American territories.
Velour Imports has a reputation of growing and marketing America's trendiest, up-and-coming craft beer brands in the South American Travel Retail and Caribbean markets. "It comes down to great beer supported by a brand and marketing that consumers identify with. I look forward to introducing our craft beer in these new markets," said Duncan. "I'm confident we've built a brand that connects with people on an intimate level."
About Aspen Brewing Company
The Aspen Brewing Company team works every day to create the best beer possible, which means the taproom is open every day, from noon to midnight. Located at 304 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen, Colorado 81611, the brewery focuses on great work, and lifestyle balance, through its grassroots community support of more than fifty nonprofits in Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley.
Officially announcing Aspen's entrance to the global market, Velour Imports has sponsored a 12-week campaign called BeerFluence #localgoesglobal Campaign. The BeerFluence Campaign lasts from August 14th until November 4th and features product reviews from bloggers, homebrewers, journalists, or media professionals from Brazil, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Panama, and the U.S. Utilizing craft beer's greatest strength, social media, the campaign strives to reach a total of 8.9 million craft beer drinkers around the world. Campaign details and a list of to participating partners can be found at velourimports.online.
An award-winning craft beer, Independence Pass Ale - the backbone of the brand's family - took home the gold medal at the 2017 International Beer Challenge in London for the English IPA category. Recognized for its excellence in flavors, Aspen Brewing Company won several awards prior to the 2017 International Beer Challenge including Gold Medal at the World Beer Cup in 2016 for the brand's flagship IPA, Independence Pass Ale and in 2014 for Cloud 9 Saison. In addition, This Season's Blonde Ale was the Silver Medal winner in 2015 at the World Beer Championship.
Products from Aspen Brewing Company are currently available in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C, Australia and the United Kingdom. Discover more at http://aspenbrewingcompany.com/
Page Updated Last on: Sep 04, 2017