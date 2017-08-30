News By Tag
Digital Crime Fighting Sessions for SME's in London
Further information can be found on the Digital Leaders website at: www.digileaders.com/
· Lambeth Drop-in on 13 September from 2pm to 4pm at Elizabeth House, 39 York Road, London SE1 7NQ. Full details at: http://digileaders.com/
· Redbridge Workshop on 14 September 9.00am to 11am at Hainault Business Park in consultation with the local BID (Business Improvement District) and Safer London. Full details at: http://digileaders.com/
· Southwark Drop-in on 14 September 2.30 – 4pm at Team London Bridge, 1 Melior Place, London, SE1 3SZ. Full details at: http://digileaders.com/
· City of London Workshop on 15 September 9.30am to 11.30am at the Eight Members Club, 1 Change Alley, City of London (near Bank Station). This event will be held in partnership with the City of London Crime Prevention Association. Full details at: http://digileaders.com/
Each event will last approximately 2 hours, and is intended to address specific concerns of the individuals and to conduct digital security assessments as required.
In respect of the City of London event, Don Randall MBE, former Head of Security and Chief Information Security Officer at the Bank of England commented, "In this increasingly demanding environment of 'cyber security ' there is an essential need for partnerships, sharing of information and collaborative working. I know the London Digital Security Centre share this approach and we are delighted to be one of their partners."
The role of the Centre is to help protect businesses, primarily micro to medium sized businesses, to operate in a secure digital environment.
John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre commented, "Small and medium sized businesses should not be fooled into thinking that criminals do not target them, or that they are safe from online vulnerabilities. If you hold data, you are a viable target, and 45% of micro/small businesses were the victims of successful data breaches or attacks over the past 12 months."
SMEs can also register for the free London Digital Security Centre membership scheme at: www.londondsc.co.uk.
"These drop-in sessions, like our Digital Security Clinics, offer SME's the opportunity to discuss their individual business' digital security on a one-to-one basis, and to get the latest advice and guidance to ensure their organisation operates in a secure digital environment. If you're unable to get to one of the drop-in sessions, register for our free membership scheme on the London Digital Security Centre website."
For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@
