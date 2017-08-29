Excel Software Ships WinA&D 8 Software Design Tool

New Modeling Enhancements and PERT Charts for Project Managers

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* PERT

* Uml

* Design Industry:

* Software Location:

* Henderson - Nevada - US Subject:

* Products

Contact

Harold Halbleib

***@excelsoftware.com Harold Halbleib

End

-- Excel Software announced WinA&D 8.0 for project managers, system analysts, software architects, app designers and programmers. WinA&D integrates requirements management, system and software design, code generation and flexible report building. Version 8.0 adds PERT charts for project managers to organize, schedule and coordinate tasks within a project. Modeling and interface enhancements have been made through the tool which comes with a new manual set, lower prices and lifetime or subscription licensing.A PERT chart is a diagram with nodes representing tasks connected by directional links that represent dependencies. Each node contains a brief task description, estimated completion time, assigned person plus start and end dates. The project manager can designate holidays, enter employees and assign vacations. When choosing a start date from the popup calendar, the end date is automatically assigned based on task duration and non-workdays with instant notification of overlapping task assignments or dependencies across any number of scheduled projects.The master calendar allows a project manager to flip through each month to review the holidays, weekends, vacations and scheduled activities of all employees. PERT charts can be integrated with other project diagrams, dictionary and requirements and included in generated project reports.WinA&D supports UML for object-oriented design, structured analysis and design, data models for database systems and real-time, multi-task design. It also includes screen models, flow charts, system models with simulation and BPM. WinA&D is scalable to large projects, multiple users, distributed team development and can integrate thousands of documents across the development process.A software designer can choose the best mix of software models and notations for their specific development project including process, data, class, state, structure, object and task models. In addition to language independent models, source code can be generated from models or models created from code. Supported programming languages include C++, C#, Java, Delphi, Xojo, PHP, Ada, SQL, C, Pascal, Basic and Fortran.WinA&D supports requirement definition, traceability plus user-defined views, queries and reports for managing requirements. The tool includes scriptable and ad hoc reports that cover all models, dictionary, requirements and text documents.WinA&D runs on Windows 7 through 10. A Single User lifetime license for the Standard edition is $395, Desktop edition is $595 or Developer edition is $995 with Site Licenses available. WinA&D includes a Setup & Tutorials Guide, Modeling Guide, User Guide and Code & Reports Guide as printed or PDF books. PERT charts have been added to MacA&D 5.0.3 on Mac OS 10.7 or later computers with similar editions and pricing.All WinA&D or MacA&D editions are also available as a monthly and annual subscription starting at $25/month with no long term commitments. Visit the company website for detailed product information or demonstration videos.Excel SoftwarePh: (702) 445-7645Email: info@excelsoftware.com