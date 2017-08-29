Global Geomembranes Market Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Geomembranes Market, By Raw Material (High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), EPDM, PP, Others), Manufacturing Process, Application, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Contact

Vishal Dixit

Data Bridge Market Research

+1-888-387-2818

sales@databridgemarketresearch.com Vishal DixitData Bridge Market Research+1-888-387-2818

End

-- Global Geomembranes Market accounted to USD 4.53 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The market is segmented on the basis of raw material, manufacturing process, application, and geography.On the basis of raw material, global geomembranes market is segmented into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), polypropylene (PP) and others.On the basis of manufacturing process, global geomembranes market is segmented into blown film, extrusion, calendaring and others.On the basis of application, global geomembranes market is segmented into waste management, water management, tunnel lining and mining. In 2016, waste management accounted the largest market share.· North America· Europe· Asia-Pacific· South America· Middle East and Africa· Rest of the World.The geographical regions are further segmented into major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.The Global Geomembranes Market Report is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes active implantable medical devices shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.Some of the major players operating in global geomembranes market are GSE Environmental, Atarfil SL, Solmax, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Agru America, Inc., Officine Maccaferri Spa, Firestone Building Products Company, Colorado Lining International, Inc., Plastika Kritis S.A., Carlisle SynTec Systems, Nilex Inc., Carthage Mills Inc., CETCO, Fiberweb India Ltd., HUESKER and ACE Geosynthesis among others.http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-geomembranes-marketGlobal Medical Device Packaging Market, By Drug Delivery Device Packaging (Injectable, Topical, Nasal,Transdermal), Container Type (Pouches, Bags, Blister Packaging, Clamshells, Boxes), Raw Material (Plastics, Paper, Glass), End User (Medical Manufacturing, Contract Packaging, Retail Packaging), Distribution Channel, Geography - Trends and Forecast to 2024http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-device-packaging-market/Vishal DixitData Bridge Market ResearchTel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comInvestor: investors@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Blog http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research