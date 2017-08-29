News By Tag
Fancy Moving Into A New Miller Home in Yorkshire Before Christmas?
And, if owning a brand new home before the end of the year is still on your 2017 to do list, then you will be pleased to hear that leading housebuilder Miller Homes can help you with this at its Lindley Park development close to the West Yorkshire town of Huddersfield.
"Build has been very successful at this development and as such we are pleased to be able to offer a selection of homes that will be available to move into just in time to put up the Christmas tree," said Jan Hanaby sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. "And, with three, four and five bedroom properties available there is plenty of choice to suit the needs of first time buyers up to growing families looking for a little more space to live, work and play."
The three bedroom semi-detached 'Holme' is currently priced from £210,000, whilst a four bedroom Glenmuir is priced from £298,000. The inspired design of the five bedroom 'Thwaite' which takes advantage of its elevated position with a unique split level design is currently priced from £309,995.
"Our 'Glenmuir' show home provides great inspiration and shows the pride we take in building quality homes that make a real difference to people's lives," said Jan. "Such quality is replicated in each of our homes and the service we offer ensures our buyers enjoy a positive house buying experience that must be a Miller home."
Those that are interested in securing one of the homes available so that they are settled for Christmas are advised to visit soon so that the purchase process can be implemented without delay.
Purchase initiatives are available including Part Exchange and Help to Buy – both of which are subject to qualifying conditions.
Lindley Park is located at Weatherhill Road, Lindley, West Yorkshire, HD3 3LD.
The sales centre is open from Thursday until Monday from 10.30am - 5.30pm. Or, you can contact the team by calling 0333 130 8525. Further information can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/
Helen, FMPR Ltd
***@flourishmarketingandpr.co.uk
