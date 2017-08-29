News By Tag
iOS, macOS and Linux Apps in Updated TMetric
Devart has released an updated TMetric, a work-time tracking app for IT professionals and companies. The release delivers a new mobile app for iOS, desktop apps for macOS and Linux, and a number of new features.
The new release of TMetric delivers such updates:
• iOS App
TMetric presents a newly tailored time tracking app for iOS (https://itunes.apple.com/
• Cross-platform app for MacOS, Linux, and Windows
The TMetric time tracking desktop client (https://tmetric.com/
• New look of desktop application
TMetric presents a new Desktop client with an entirely redesigned user interface. Preferences allowing users to fine-tune TMetric experience with settings for idle detection, tracking reminders, shortcuts, network, and much more have been added.
• Mark time as invoiced
A new feature that allows users to mark time as invoiced has been added. This option can be found in Detailed and Tasks Summary reports. The time marked as invoiced is locked from editing by anyone, giving users the ability to provide an accurate invoice to a client.
• Jump to time entry
In Detailed report, the time is made clickable. So now when users click the time of an entry, they will jump to the Time page of a user to which this time entry belongs to edit it manually.
• Total time of selected time entries
On the Time page, as users select time entries, TMetric shows the number and the total time of time entries selected.
The TMetric app provides time tracking, work session monitoring, reporting tools, billable projects and tasks, integrations with popular web apps and more features, which help organizations and individuals to effectively manage work time and increase their productivity.
To learn more about TMetric, please visit https://tmetric.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, productivity tools, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements web and mobile development projects.
