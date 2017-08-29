News By Tag
Jyesiii will Mesmerize You with "Keep it Real" on SoundCloud
Hip hop music is one of the listened eras now. You will love the way it focuses on reality of life and the star Jyesiii comes on SoundCloud with "Keep it Real".
Jyesiii is from WestSide of Atlanta and his type of music artistry will make you crave for him. Since hip hop has many inspirational elements from deejaying, emceeing to graffiti. Jyesiii too has tried to implement all this features in his extraordinary music "Keep it Real". The timely rapping, the mesmeric surrounding sound and exceptional way of drum beats is something to praise about. The music is full of life with its masterminded kind of lyrics. For him music had always been in the wish list and he has taken his song formation to different level. Now many recognize him as one of the best rapper.
"Keep it Real" is uplifting and heavenly giving a true meaning to life. His attractive voice with the music equipments goes well. The music will be hammered on your head which is really unforgettable. The song has a sweet flow of rhythmic form which is really stunning. The fresh remixes goes well with the youth of today because of its awesome tuning. If you are real lover of beautiful songs you must start listening to hip hop music and "Keep it Real" should be the one. Some of his other commendable tracks that are on the music streaming site are "Unstoppable"
To listen the music, Please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
