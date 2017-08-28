Penetration testing and vulnerability scanning services

News By Tag
Check the security level of your online site with Pentestco.com
This new platform has been designed to give customers a better experience about how penetration testing sessions can be requested and how the penetration testing report must be reviewed. Historical comparison against previous reports can be done via this new platform, allowing customers to check the security evolution on their sites.
An advanced search console, allow users to find easily any security vulnerability found during the session, so the fix/amend phase will be much easier.
Furthermore, Pentestco has been developing an advanced penetration testing engine which allows being accurate and affordable for the customers at the same time.
At Pentestco, we want you to repeat the experience with us, so we are transparent and clear as much as we can, and we do not want unsatisfied customers, so if you are not satisfied with our services we will give you your money back without asking questions.
Let's go, take a look at our site at https://www.pentestco.com/
