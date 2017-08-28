 
Zachary Tinkle Fastest Qualifier, Heat Race Winner, Feature Race Rain Out At Grundy County Speedway

On the first night of a double-header weekend with the Central States Region Super Cups, Tinkle maintains championship lead
 
 
Zachary Tinkle crosses start-finish line first in the heat race
Zachary Tinkle crosses start-finish line first in the heat race
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Stock Car Racing
Minicup Racing
Grundy County Speedway

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Park Ridge - Illinois - US

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - Sept. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- On his last weekend at Grundy County Speedway in his minicup car, Zachary Tinkle arrived to the track in a hurry – rushing from the Mazon Speed Bowl Grundy County Speedway Hall of Fame ceremony that inducted his great-great-grandfather, Harry McQuinn.  This Saturday (September 2nd) was the first night of racing for Tinkle at the track on a double header weekend that will round out his races at Grundy County Speedway for the year and his minicup racing career. Tinkle races again Sunday September 3rd in the Night of Features.

With practice coming up soon after unloading the trailer, Tinkle hopped into the car for the first practice with the Central States Region Super Cups. He went out to shake down the car and check the handling, which was terrific as he was the fastest car in practice. Even with having the fastest car, a couple adjustments were made and he skipped second practice so those things could be tended to.

Practice video:  https://youtu.be/xKp7nd_iIJA



Soon after practice ended, it was time for qualifying. Tinkle was the first car on the track to qualify.  When all drivers completed their qualifying laps, Tinkle remained in the lead as the fastest qualifier with a time of 19.001.

Qualifying video:  https://youtu.be/eV9e5pyL8Uk

Because he was the fastest qualifier, Zachary participated in the opening ceremony by taking the flag around the track during the National Anthem.

Opening ceremony video:  https://youtu.be/9Mzzywa9EFc

Tinkle started on the pole as the fastest qualifier during the heat race. He got out front within the first lap and maintained the lead through a couple challenges by the #51 and the #13 cars that ended up battling each other for second place. He led all the laps and came across the finish line to take the checkered flag.

Heat race video:  https://youtu.be/1buuAuRDfXo

Soon after the heat races, the dark clouds rolled in and started sprinkling, which then turned into a downpour. Although it was not the ending to the night that Tinkle wanted since he wanted to race the feature race – especially with family and fans in the stands – Tinkle retains his championship lead as a result of the feature race being cancelled because of the rain. He will be racing again at Grundy County Speedway on Sunday during their annual Night of Features.

Source:Tinkle Family Racing
Email:***@leftpawpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Stock Car Racing, Minicup Racing, Grundy County Speedway
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Park Ridge - Illinois - United States
