Same Day Taj Mahal Sunrise Tour from Delhi

Taj Mahal Sunrise Tour is very attractive because it is really a great chance to see the monument of love in the best light at the time of dawn.

Manjinder Singh

***@samindiatours.com Manjinder Singh

The Taj Mahal a unique creation of architecture and symbol of Love was having problems on account of acid rains, aphid, dust stroms and the white marble of Taj Mahal was turning to yellow colour. The honourable Supreme Court of India took this issue very seriously and the goverment also took up the measures to check the pollution in the Agra city. The department of Archaelogy started the cleaning work at the Taj Mahal without using any chemicals or detergent. It started the mudpack therapy to save the marble of Taj Mahal from withering.The cleaning process of the Taj Mahal Agra was in full swing for a long time by the mudpack. This has been done on the outer surface of the white marble of the Taj Mahal to a large extent. The marble came out completely glossy after the process and adds charm to the beauty of Taj Mahal. Now the tourists can appreciate the beauty of Taj Mahal without the scaffoldings. Even the other semi-precious stones sparkle after the washing.If you want to book now this tour visit here :-If anybody wants to do same day Agra tour or Agra overnight tour, one must not miss the opportunity to visit the Taj Mahal at the time of sunrise or sunset. For sunset view you can also choose Mehtab bagh from where you can have the rear view of the Taj Mahal and captured the sunset in your camera without going inside the Taj Mahal again if you have already visited it from inside.According to the ASI sources they are going to complete the rest of the mudpack next year so that it may not affect the tourist for Photography.