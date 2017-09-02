News By Tag
Nissan Heisman House "Feud Ensues" Join The Food Fight - Mathews Nissan
Best Ever -Nissan Homecoming) that centers around an epic food fight incited by team rivalries. The Heisman House campaign is part of Nissan's sponsorship with the Heisman Memor / SWEEPSTAKES - Chance to WIN A TITAN...... read....
Nissan opens season seven of its fictional Heisman House series today with a new ad (called Homecoming) that centers around an epic food fight incited by team rivalries. The Heisman House campaign is part of Nissan's sponsorship with the Heisman Memorial Trophy Award and the Heisman Trust, which is now in its 12th year.
Nissan also announced three sweepstakes (click here for official rules) to complement the 2017 Heisman House campaign, including one that offers a first-ever chance for a member of the public to win two tickets to attend the Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony in New York on Dec. 9. Fans also can enter to win a customized Nissan TITAN truck, and win a trip for four to attend the College Football Playoff Championship game in January and meet a Heisman Trophy winner.
"Each year we take our partnership with the Heisman Trust to a new level, and we continue to enjoy the opportunity to entertain fans with our Heisman House campaign," said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications and Media, Nissan North America, Inc. "This year, the incredible once-in-a-lifetime prize opportunities through our three sweepstakes bring a new level of excitement and fan participation."
New additions to the fictional fraternity this year include: Jason White, Johnny Rodgers and Chris Weinke. They join returning House members: Derrick Henry, Marcus Mariota, Tim Tebow, Ricky Williams, Danny Wuerffel, Eddie George, Barry Sanders, Marcus Allen and Herschel Walker.
Nissan Heisman House gives fans a glimpse of what it might be like if the winners of football's highest individual honor – the Heisman Trophy – lived together under one roof. Now in its seventh year, the 2017 Nissan Heisman House campaign features 12 Heisman Trophy winners in a series of TV spots airing on ESPN beginning Aug. 31 and running throughout the season.
This year's campaign includes eight 45-second spots (twice as many as in 2016) and seven 15-second spots featuring the Nissan Rogue, TITAN, Pathfinder and brand-new Rogue Sport. A 300ZX Twin Turbo makes a cameo appearance, which is sure to delight Z fans around the nation. Highlights include:
• Homecoming (45 seconds, to debut on Aug. 31): In this debut ad for the Nissan Rogue Sport, the boys are back and dressed to impress for their formal, kick-off dinner. But staying on their best behavior isn't an option with long-running rivalries at play.
• Picture from the Past (45 seconds, to debut later in Sept.): Ricky Williams leaves his dreadlocked-
• Teboween (45 seconds, to debut in Oct.): Tim Tebow tries to rally the guys around a group Halloween costume…but the guys have a slightly different idea.
• College Football Playoff Party (45 seconds, to debut in Dec.): The guys defy the time-space continuum to get into the playoff spirit with their first ever playoff party.
Central to the Heisman House concept is the online platform, NissanHeismanHouse.com, where fans can cast their votes for the next Heisman Trophy winner, watch for upcoming game-day stops of the Heisman House Tour, and see behind-the-scenes footage filmed during the campaign production.
The Nissan Heisman House Tour features a simulated Heisman House that will travel to different college campuses throughout the U.S. leading up to the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. The Tour provides fans an opportunity to enjoy the Heisman House living room, take photos with the Trophy, and meet Heisman Trophy winners as well as ESPN on-air talent. The tour's first stop is Saturday, Sept. 9, for the Oklahoma vs Ohio State game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
There also is a robust social campaign this year, as well as print ads, radio ads and an interactive website that houses shareable online videos.
2017 Nissan Heisman House
Derrick Henry Alabama 2015
Marcus Mariota Oregon 2014
Tim Tebow Florida 2007
Jason White Oklahoma 2003
Chris Weinke Florida State 2000
Ricky Williams Texas 1998
Danny Wuerffel Florida 1996
Eddie George Ohio State 1995
Barry Sanders Oklahoma State 1988
Herschel Walker Georgia 1982
Marcus Allen USC 1981
Johnny Rodgers Nebraska 1972
About Nissan North America
In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010.
About ESPN
ESPN, the world's leading sports-entertainment company, features more than 50 assets – seven U.S. television networks, ESPN International, ESPN Radio, ESPN The Magazine, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by The Hearst Corporation.
About the Heisman Trophy Trust
The Heisman Memorial Trophy annually recognizes the outstanding college football player in the United States. Winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. The Heisman Trophy Trust ensures the continuation and integrity of this award. The Trust, furthermore, has a charitable mission to support amateur athletes and to provide greater opportunities to the youth of our country. Our goal through these charitable endeavors is for The Heisman Trophy to symbolize the fostering of a sense of community responsibility and service to our youth, especially those disadvantaged or afflicted.
