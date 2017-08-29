News By Tag
Webinar: How Strategic Account Planning is Driving Better Sales Results for Medical Device Companies
Participants will learn about four focus areas for a well-executed strategic account planning process that elevate customer relationships, demonstrate more customer value, and deliver better sales results
As hospitals and networks strive to deliver better value and patient outcomes, it's crucial that medical device companies position themselves as partners (not just vendors). A well-executed strategic account planning process can elevate relationships with customers to drive better sales results.
Leading medical device companies are investing in strategic account planning to help transform their business in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. While much time and effort is spent in creating the plan, successfully aligning teams and executing the plan is challenging.
In the 45-minute live webinar, participants will learn more about:
- How changes such as centralized IDN decision making, shifts away from clinical preference, and focus on the triple aim are affecting the sales process
- The reality and impact of a manual, disconnected account planning process
- Four areas of focus to drive better results:
+ Collaborating to develop comprehensive understanding of accounts and key stakeholders
+ Leveraging perspectives from the entire team into a unified plan
+ Aligning the customer engagement, messaging and actions across the entire team
+ Integrating account planning and execution into the team's process
Charlie Thackston is the President and co-founder of SOAR Performance Group, a leading sales performance consulting and training firm. SOAR Performance Group helps global sales organizations enable sales best practices to achieve improved business results. Prior to founding SOAR Performance Group, Charlie led high performance teams that consistently delivered accelerated growth in both revenue and profitability.
William (Bill) Green is the Chief Commercial Officer of Prolifiq. Bill is responsible for leading the global commercialization initiatives of Prolifiq including sales, alliances and marketing to ensure customer success and revenue growth. Bill has more than 20 years of progressive experience in technology solution selling, sales leadership and global management. Bill joined Prolifiq from Salesforce where he held various sales and sales leadership roles in the Healthcare and Life Sciences practice area.
About SOAR Performance Group
SOAR Performance Group is a client-focused sales consulting and training company that concentrates on sales performance improvement. SOAR accelerates results for clients through the development and execution of new sales and go-to-market strategies. Clients achieve success through a unique process of insights, diagnostics, consulting and training centered on an understanding and connection to each client's business. For more information:
About Prolifiq
Prolifiq has re-imagined commercial content management and sales enablement for many of the world's largest and most innovative medical technology and pharmaceutical companies. Founded in 2000, the company helps life sciences commercialize innovative therapies that drive better patient outcomes. For more information:
