Golden Limousine International Renews Partnership with University of Michigan
Providing executive transportation for domestic and international travel as a Preferred Strategic Alliance Partner of the University.
Golden Limousine is the University of Michigan Preferred Limousine and Executive Car Service Strategic Alliance Partner. This partnership includes black car/executive shuttle service and limousine service to and from the airport and other domestic and international locales.
The University has a strategic contract with Golden Limousine International. All staff, students, and faculty are entitled to preferred rates for executive car and limousine services. Services include domestic and international airport transportation for individuals or groups, sedan, and limousine, mini-coach and motor coach service. To learn more about the strategic contract visit http://procurement.umich.edu/
Providing on-time and safe transportation to the Ann Arbor community for over 25 years, Golden Limousine offers a diverse fleet of vehicles for clients locally and internationally utilizing their 450 affiliates around the world. Services come in many forms from group outings, VIP transportation, shuttles, conference management, and transportation, to airport pickup and drop offs.
"Since the beginning, our goal has been to provide the finest transportation services to Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, with the University being at the center of both, it brings our goal to fruition," shared Sean Duval, CEO of Golden Limousine International.
University of Michigan, located in Ann Arbor, is celebrating their 200th birthday embodying the spirit of public higher education. The University is home to over 63,000 students and 103 Graduate Programs in the Top Ten in 2015 and includes 19 Schools & Colleges. The campus is filled with students and staff from all over the world.
"We take great pride in our partnership with the University of Michigan," offered Sean Duval. "We are thankful for our partnership for the last three years and look forward to the upcoming years serving the staff, students, faculty, and community," Sean added.
About the Company
Golden Limousine International provides superior service experiences to a worldwide clientele while acting as a responsible, reliable and trustworthy partner in the delivery of high quality transportation, entertainment, and tour options. More information about the company can be found at http://www.goldenlimo.com or by calling Sean Duval at 734-668-8282.
