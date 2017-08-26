News By Tag
St. Luke's Medical Center Selects Wellsoft EDIS to Improve Emergency Care in the Philippines
Key Selection Criteria: Best in KLAS, Comprehensive ED-Specific EHR
St. Luke's Medical Center (SLMC) cares for approximately 66,000 emergency room and trauma patients annually at two hospital locations— Bonifacio Global City and Quezon City. Implementation and 'Go Live' is scheduled for October.
SLMC selected Wellsoft EDIS for its comprehensive ED-specific electronic health record (EHR) that is fully customizable and able to integrate with its in-house Hospital Information System.
"In our goal to deliver state-of-the-
Dr. John Santmann, President of Wellsoft Corporation, commented, "As organizations look to update their systems to achieve the highest possible standards for medical care, we are confident that our solution meets the needs of hospitals like SLMC worldwide. Wellsoft is proud to partner with such a well-respected and recognized healthcare institution, and is excited to further expand our footprint in Asia."
About St. Luke's Medical Center
St. Luke's is a Joint Commission International (JCI)-accredited hospital since 2003. It is the first and only hospital in the Philippines to be accredited by JCI as an Academic Medical Center in 2016. Both St. Luke's hospitals in Quezon City and Global City,Taguig are accredited by Temos (Trust. Effective Medicine. Optimized Services.) for Quality in International Patient Care and Excellence in Medical Tourism. Likewise, St. Luke's is acknowledged by the Diplomatic Council of Europe, a Global Think Tank and Business Network that adheres to the charter of the United Nations, as two of the Best Hospitals Worldwide (2014) and a Preferred Partner Hospital (2016). It is the first hospital in the Philippines to be HACCP-certified for food safety and granted Gold certification by Investors in People for excellent people management. It is also the first in the country and second in Southeast Asia to become a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network of Mayo Clinic, acknowledged as the No.1 Hospital in the United States according to the 2017 US News and World Report. For more information, visit www.stlukes.com.ph.
About Wellsoft Corporation
Wellsoft Corporation, developer and provider of the industry-leading EDIS since 1988, offers comprehensive solutions for hospital Emergency Departments (enterprise-
