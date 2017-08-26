 
St. Luke's Medical Center Selects Wellsoft EDIS to Improve Emergency Care in the Philippines

Key Selection Criteria: Best in KLAS, Comprehensive ED-Specific EHR
 
 
SOMERSET, N.J. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Wellsoft Corporation, a Best in KLAS award-winning EHR provider for Emergency Departments, announces that St. Luke's Medical Center, the leading accredited healthcare institution providing world-class quality medical services in the Philippines, has selected Wellsoft® EDIS (Emergency Department Information System).

St. Luke's Medical Center (SLMC) cares for approximately 66,000 emergency room and trauma patients annually at two hospital locations— Bonifacio Global City and Quezon City. Implementation and 'Go Live' is scheduled for October.

SLMC selected Wellsoft EDIS for its comprehensive ED-specific electronic health record (EHR) that is fully customizable and able to integrate with its in-house Hospital Information System.

"In our goal to deliver state-of-the-art healthcare, we recognized the pressing need to move away from a paper-based manual system in the ED towards implementing an innovative, Best in KLAS EHR—along with a technology partner we felt could streamline our processes, help us achieve the highest quality of patient care, and support our continued growth," said Luis P. Sayo, Senior Vice President & Head, Information Technology Management Group at SLMC. "With the help of Wellsoft and its long-standing reputation in Emergency Departments, we believe SLMC is well-positioned for success."

Dr. John Santmann, President of Wellsoft Corporation, commented, "As organizations look to update their systems to achieve the highest possible standards for medical care, we are confident that our solution meets the needs of hospitals like SLMC worldwide. Wellsoft is proud to partner with such a well-respected and recognized healthcare institution, and is excited to further expand our footprint in Asia."

About St. Luke's Medical Center

St. Luke's is a Joint Commission International (JCI)-accredited hospital since 2003. It is the first and only hospital in the Philippines to be accredited by JCI as an Academic Medical Center in 2016. Both St. Luke's hospitals in Quezon City and Global City,Taguig are accredited by Temos (Trust. Effective Medicine. Optimized Services.) for Quality in International Patient Care and Excellence in Medical Tourism. Likewise, St. Luke's is acknowledged by the Diplomatic Council of Europe, a Global Think Tank and Business Network that adheres to the charter of the United Nations, as two of the Best Hospitals Worldwide (2014) and a Preferred Partner Hospital (2016). It is the first hospital in the Philippines to be HACCP-certified for food safety and granted Gold certification by Investors in People for excellent people management.  It is also the first in the country and second in Southeast Asia to become a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network of Mayo Clinic, acknowledged as the No.1 Hospital in the United States according to the 2017 US News and World Report. For more information, visit www.stlukes.com.ph.

About Wellsoft Corporation

Wellsoft Corporation, developer and provider of the industry-leading EDIS since 1988, offers comprehensive solutions for hospital Emergency Departments (enterprise-wide and single hospital implementations) and Freestanding Emergency Centers. Wellsoft EDIS is Best in KLAS and has ranked #1 in KLAS user surveys of EDIS time and again. Recognized for providing the most configurable and complete EDIS solution, Wellsoft works closely with each client to develop real-world EHR solutions for their Emergency Departments.  For more information, please visit www.wellsoft.com.

