Codiant's Food Ordering App ranks no.1 and Accredited as the Most Appreciated Project on Behance

CODIANT, a leading Mobility and Custom Web Product Development Company based out in East Moline, IL, USA bags a title of no.1 from Behance and gain the accreditation of most appreciated, most viewed and most discussed project on the portal.
 
 
MOLINE, Ill. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The online food ordering and delivery market have always topped the list of the hotly contested markets. And in this expanding bandwagon, CODIANT has made no secret of its unsurpassable grocery delivery and online food ordering development applications.

The company has marked its most prominent debut in the histories of Behance, the world's largest portfolio showcasing website for designers, in the food ordering app categories and hogged the limelight by grabbing the eyeballs of thousands of designers, spectators, users mulling over the internet for breakthrough grocery app designs.

Behance which is the world's largest community that allows creative professionals to showcase and discover the latest work from top online portfolios follows the legacy of categorizing and assorting the most appreciated projects into a different bucket that further helps users seeking state-of-the-art designs from any industry by spotting them on a single place.  This helps them to land on best-in-class designs in a single click.

This accreditation by Behance to Codiant spurred the company to exercise their design sensibilities even more on the grounds of culinary and gastronomy projects that rely on the on-demand economy. The company has so far developed and excelled itself in a gamut of food ordering projects that includes verticals like restaurant delivery, grocery delivery, FMCG product delivery, fitness applications that demand tailored made apps for meal ordering customized as per the trainer and much more.

Codiant describes the service simply: "Food/meals should be on time with a beautiful platter in hand" So, now whether it is a real food platter served after the delivery service or just an image/icon/UI used in the app that tempts the user to  make a purchase.  Any provision app can't be simply run-of-the mill when it comes to satiating the taste buds. It has to look delicious. Living up with this ideology, unequivocally our designers breathe creativity.

Codiant software technologies offers advanced Mobility solutions and Custom Web Development solutions across all the evolving industry and today, the company is prevalently known for building On-demand delivery app solutions to all the diverse domains like healthcare, telemedicine, travel & tourism, taxi booking and the talk of the town "grocery/online food delivery". To book the cutting-edge development of On-demand delivery apps and other mobility or software development services visit at www.codiant.com or you can contact them at info@codiant.com or call them at +1-3092780633, +1-8724443361.

Contact
Mr. Vikrant Jain
+1-309-278-0633
***@codiant.com
