The Largest Collection Of Citizen Watches In India

Citizen watches are popular among the Indian watch users' due to excellent timekeeping and low costs. The Prime has the largest array of Citizen watches with them in India.

Media Contact

The Prime Retail India Limited

+91 9038443344

info@primewatchworld.com The Prime Retail India Limited+91 9038443344

End

-- Good news for the Indian watch users and enthusiasts. The Prime presents the widest range of Citizen watches in India. Don't lose this opportunity to collect the extremely effective Citizen watches.Citizen, the largest watch making brand in the world is known for their innovative watches that breaks the usual way of manufacturing watches. The Eco-Drive watches contributes a lot to their huge fan base. Eco-Drive is a movement that is introduced by the brand and still remains same attractive to the wearers. They also have other collections like Analog, Casual, Men's and others.Citizen Eco-Drive, the name is sufficient to introduce it. This collection has created its own identity due to its distinctive approach. Eco-Drive is a movement that is loaded within watches. Timepieces with this movement collects energy from sunlight that is stored in the hidden solar panel. Citizen brought this range in the year 1995 which gradually became the DNA of the brand. Solar cells are mounted under the dial of Eco-Drive watches.Citizen Eco-Drive watches have classifications. Most of the Eco-Drive watches consist of titanium lithium ion battery charged by amorphous silicon photocell placed behind the dial. These watches can work continuously without charging from 30 days to nearly 9 years without human indulgence.Other than Eco-Drive, there are also other collections under Citizen. The Analog watches are also impressive and elegant. Their flexible designs and colourful appearances make them adorable among the men and women users. They use the conventional analog display pattern to keep time. Magnificent embellishment is added with the meritorious crafting to make these pieces sit next to the Eco-Drive watches.Citizen Men's collection also contains some scintillating watches for the modern and valiant men. All of these watches are well-garnished to ornament the wrist of the stylish male wearers. Top-class engineering of the brand helps them to give a new dimension.Watches from the above the above-mentioned collection are available with The Prime.The Prime is the largest watch retailing brand that sells watches of various brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Citizen and many more. With more than 25 years of experience in watch selling, the brand has created an identity among the Indian watch buyers. They have surprising online presence as well as showrooms placed at cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Jaipur. Every showroom is well-decorated and the representatives have polite behaviors. Not only, the wearers get the best deals on every purchase.: https://www.primewatches.com