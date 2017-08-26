Country(s)
Matthew Brickman Explains If Child Support, HOA and Business Disputes Can Be Mediated
It is well known that divorce cases can be mediated prior to going to court, especially in states such as Florida where it is mandatory for divorcing couples with children to mediate first. Matthew Brickman recently addressed questions on whether other types of disputes can be mediated as well.
Recently there have been questions as to whether other matters can also be mediated including child support, HOA disputes, and other business or contract dispute matters. Mr. Brickman recently released a video on his YouTube Channel to address these questions as he details in the video below.
Matthew Brickman and iMediate Inc. has successfully and can mediate matters on a variety of issues, matters and disputes such as:
- Alimony
- Child Support
- Arrears
- Spousal Support
- Child Custody
- Visitation
- Timesharing
- Paternity
- Parenting Plans
- Prenuptial Agreements
- Postnuptial Agreements
- HOA disputes
- Business disputes
- Contract disputes between individuals, businesses, and municipalities
- Contested divorces
- Uncontested divorces
- Simple divorces
- Complex divorces
- Family disputes of almost any type
About Matthew Brickman:
Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds. Read his Google Reviews
