Matthew Brickman Explains If Child Support, HOA and Business Disputes Can Be Mediated

It is well known that divorce cases can be mediated prior to going to court, especially in states such as Florida where it is mandatory for divorcing couples with children to mediate first. Matthew Brickman recently addressed questions on whether other types of disputes can be mediated as well.
 
iMediate Inc. Family Divorce Mediation, West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Matthew Brickman, President and founder of iMediate Inc. (also known as iChatMediation), has successfully mediated hundreds of divorces and other types of disputes. As a family law mediator with a historically strong success rate, many couples come to Mr. Brickman to inexpensively mediate their divorce terms and move on quickly with their lives.

Recently there have been questions as to whether other matters can also be mediated including child support, HOA disputes, and other business or contract dispute matters. Mr. Brickman recently released a video on his YouTube Channel to address these questions as he details in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtJVSD5TI1k



Matthew Brickman and iMediate Inc. has successfully and can mediate matters on a variety of issues, matters and disputes such as:

- Alimony
- Child Support
- Arrears
- Spousal Support
- Child Custody
- Visitation
- Timesharing
- Paternity
- Parenting Plans
- Prenuptial Agreements
- Postnuptial Agreements
- HOA disputes
- Business disputes
- Contract disputes between individuals, businesses, and municipalities
- Contested divorces
- Uncontested divorces
- Simple divorces
- Complex divorces
- Family disputes of almost any type

About Matthew Brickman:

Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds. Read his Google Reviews

If you are a law firm and wish to schedule your mediation you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Law Firm Scheduler

If you are an individual and wish to schedule your mediation you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Individual Mediation Scheduler

iChatMediation - Family Mediation Services, 1200 Town Center Drive #424, Jupiter, FL 33458 (877) 822-1479

