Northbrook's Prairie Grass Cafe Supports Houston's Recovery with a Slice of Pie
Supporting Houston's relief and recovery is a piece of "pie" at Prairie Grass Cafe
From 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, September 1, all proceeds from sales of the Raspberry Cream Pie ($7.50) will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Made with local raspberries from Klug Farm, a slice of homemade pie from Prairie Grass Cafe is a tasty way to help support Houston's hurricane survivors.
View the full dinner menu online. To make a reservation, call (847) 205-4433. Prairie Grass Cafe also is encouraging patrons to donate directly to the Houston Food Bank online.
According to several news reports, Hurricane Harvey has left more than 30,000 people homeless, and has caused more than $2.3 billion in damage.
About Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)
