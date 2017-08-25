 
Northbrook's Prairie Grass Cafe Supports Houston's Recovery with a Slice of Pie

Supporting Houston's relief and recovery is a piece of "pie" at Prairie Grass Cafe
 
 
Raspberry Cream Pie
Raspberry Cream Pie
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433) is aiding the Houston relief and recovery efforts. On September 1 the Chicago North Shore restaurant will extend their help through a slice of pie.

From 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, September 1, all proceeds from sales of the Raspberry Cream Pie ($7.50) will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. Made with local raspberries from Klug Farm, a slice of homemade pie from Prairie Grass Cafe is a tasty way to help support Houston's hurricane survivors.

View the full dinner menu online. To make a reservation, call (847) 205-4433. Prairie Grass Cafe also is encouraging patrons to donate directly to the Houston Food Bank online.

According to several news reports, Hurricane Harvey has left more than 30,000 people homeless, and has caused more than $2.3 billion in damage.


About Prairie Grass Cafe

Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433) supports Chicago's Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. Prairie Grass Cafe currently serves lunch Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Sunday. Dinner is served Tuesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Monday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prairie Grass Cafe also serves breakfast Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light fare is available in the bar Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe news at newsline360.com/prairiegrasscafe and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.
