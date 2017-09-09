News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Greeks of the Merrimack Valley
Local Author E. Philip Brown will be available to sign copies of book
The Merrimack Valley became home to Greeks after the great immigration to the United States in the 19th and 20th centuries. After its independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1832, Greece had inadequate resources for its citizens, which led to much hardship. Many of these refugees came to the Merrimack Valley in search of a better living. They settled in Haverhill, Lawrence, and Lowell, Massachusetts, or Concord, Manchester, and Nashua, New Hampshire, where they secured jobs in factories and mills. Those who were unable to gain employment in the manufacturing industries went into the service sector; others became self-sufficient, building restaurants, shoe shops, and grocery stores. Although they suffered discrimination because of their distinct language and culture, they were not deterred; instead, they remained focused, went about their activities in peace, and contributed immensely to the socioeconomic development of their newfound home.
About the Author:
E. Philip Brown is a social studies teacher at Haverhill High School, teaching world history and the history of Haverhill. His previous work with Arcadia is Armenians of the Merrimack Valley, which he cowrote with Tom Vartabedian. He is an active member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) Acropolis Chapter 39, as well as the Haverhill Historical Commission, Haverhill Citizens Hall of Fame Committee, and Haverhill Rotary Club.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
210 Andover Street
Peabody, MA 01960
When: Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
