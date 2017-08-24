News By Tag
L.A. Wolves FC To Play Real Sociedad Royals in 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Round 1
Wolves FC Beat Real Sociedad in Qualifying for '17 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
L.A. Wolves FC will play Bellflower (Calif.)'s Real Sociedad Royals at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at John Anson Ford Park (8000 Park Ln, Bell Gardens, CA 09201) in Qualifying Round 1 for the next U.S. Open Cup tournament.
L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, "We're very excited to be back in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament for the third year in a row. Our goal is getting through that Third Round which has kept us away form that MLS opponent. We know we're going to get a tough game from Real Sociedad to start off as we played them in the 2017 qualifiers, and they're a tough side but we'll be focused on the task at hand. There's no looking ahead in this tournament."
The last time the two teams met L.A. Wolves FC defeated Real Sociedad Royals, 4-1, in 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Round 1 on Sept. 17, 2016.
"Every Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup game we've ever played in has been an intense match against an opponent playing for their lives," Skwara said. "We don't expect this game to be any different."
L.A. Wolves FC, the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) 2017 Spring Season champion, recently defeated Bell Gardens FC, 5-0, on Saturday, Aug. 26, in a preseason friendly.
Long-standing returning L.A. Wolves FC players include forward Tarzan Fernandez, midfielders Joel Ampofo, Sori Keita, Luis Mora, and defenders Daniel Hubert, Luis Loreto and Shannon Murphy.
L.A. Wolves FC also recently signed some exciting and dynamic player additions with goalkeeper Cesar Ortega and midfielders Cesar Rivera, Daniel Baumgartner, and Julio Ortiz, a Guatemalan international.
The signings are intended to offset the release of Paolo Cardozo, Pablo Cruz, Duncan Capriotti, Chris Klute, Gabe Robinson and Lucas Scaglia, who have received offers to play in the North American Soccer League (NASL) and are currently negotiating contracts with Fullerton (Calif.)-based expansion club California United FC.
The UPSL Supporter's Shield winner for the 2017 Spring Season, L.A. Wolves FC joins 38 fellow United Premier Soccer League teams attempting to qualify for the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
It will be L.A. Wolves FC's third appearance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds.
L.A. Wolves FC
L.A. Wolves FC are an American soccer club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves (https://en.wikipedia.org/
L.A. Wolves FC is a charter member for the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) and competes in the Pro Premier Division Western Conference. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.
In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @lawolvesfc
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
