Mailbutler started beta testing of their Gmail and Apple Mail extension
Mailbutler is a supercharged personal email assistant, which is now going to be available not only for Apple Mail, but also for Gmail. Mailbutler keeps native interface of the email client, and improves its functionality by adding to it an array of helpful tools. Using Mailbutler's various features its users are able to process emails faster and more effectively, saving hours a day for other tasks.
Mailbutler users benefit from:
* Snooze: Snoozed emails temporary disappear from the Inbox and pop up again at the user's preferred time
* Tracking: Mailbutler provides information about when, where, and how often the email or the included link has been opened
* Send Later: Emails can be scheduled to be sent on preferred date and time
* Unsubscribe:
* Signatures: Beautiful and professionally looking email signatures are available as templates in different styles
* Undo Send: Outgoing messages can be recalled and corrected within a specific time period after they have been sent
* Attachment Reminder: Mailbutler reminds about possibly omitted email attachments
* Tasks: Todo items can be associated with email messages and be reminded about
* Team features: Team members can easily delegate tasks to colleagues and share custom signatures or message templates
* and many further features...
"We are really excited about the launch of Mailbutler for Gmail. At the moment we are looking for people who are interested in testing the new Mailbutler, and giving us valuable feedback on how to make the user experience even better," said Fabian Jäger, chief technology officer of Mailbutler. "Our beta testers will help us create an ideal email assistant, and will play an essential part in bringing email to the 21st century together with us."
Everyone interested in beta testing of the latest Mailbutler version will receive the download link after subscribing to the email list for early access : https://www.mailbutler.io/
