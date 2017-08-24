Sturdy Ranks No. 125 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 3,202%

Contact

-- Sturdy is proud to be recognized bymagazine on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This list, which made its first appearance in 1982, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.Sturdy makes its first appearance on Inc. 5000 at an astonishing ranking of 125 of 5000 having achieved 3,202% growth over a 3-rear period. Inc. 5000 unveiled the results online on August 17, 2017 at Inc.com with the top 500 companies being featured in the September issue ofSturdy achieved this outstanding ranking even among what Inc. has called, "the most competitive crop in the list's history." The average company on the list achieved a three-year average growth of 481%Sturdy was founded in 2012 and utilizes the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support customers with design, architecture, deployment, and support of custom applications and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). Sturdy, with a 100% AWS-certified and on-shore team, is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and has achieved the Healthcare, Life Science, IoT, and DevOps competencies.Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.