Stepping Up To Assist with Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Donations of water, power bars, granola and much needed supplies.

Media Contact

Deidra Poltersdorf

7084502945

Deidra Poltersdorf

-- National Van Lines, Inc. is partnering with the Village of Broadview, Mayor Katina Thompson, and Fire Chief Tracey Kenny, by supplying a truck and driver to deliver much-needed supplies to First Responders in the Houston, Texas area, following the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey."We saw a need within our community in the efforts to send relief down to Texas. Through a contact with our local fire department we are providing the transportation necessary to ship water and supplies being donated by the residents of the Village of Broadview," says Tim Helenthal, President & COO of National Van Lines. The National Van Lines staff is also pulling together to donate supplies such as cases of water, power bars, granola.National Van Lines will provide a 53' trailer and driver to transport water, power bars and much-needed supplies to those first responders working fervently to reach victims of Hurricane Harvey. Donations are being accepted at the Broadview fire station at 2400 25th Ave., Broadview, Il. The truck will leave the Broadview fire station Saturday, September 2, 2017.