 
News By Tag
* Hurricane Harvey
* Hurricane Relief
* Hurricane Supplies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Broadview
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Stepping Up To Assist with Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

 
 
Donations of water, power bars, granola and much needed supplies.
Donations of water, power bars, granola and much needed supplies.
BROADVIEW, Ill. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- National Van Lines, Inc. is partnering with the Village of Broadview, Mayor Katina Thompson, and Fire Chief Tracey Kenny, by supplying a truck and driver to deliver much-needed supplies to First Responders in the Houston, Texas area, following the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey.

"We saw a need within our community in the efforts to send relief down to Texas. Through a contact with our local fire department we are providing the transportation necessary to ship water and supplies being donated by the residents of the Village of Broadview," says Tim Helenthal, President & COO of National Van Lines. The National Van Lines staff is also pulling together to donate supplies such as cases of water, power bars, granola.

National Van Lines will provide a 53' trailer and driver to transport water, power bars and much-needed supplies to those first responders working fervently to reach victims of Hurricane Harvey. Donations are being accepted at the Broadview fire station at 2400 25th Ave., Broadview, Il. The truck will leave the Broadview fire station Saturday, September 2, 2017.

https://www.nationalvanlines.com/press-release/stepping-u...

Media Contact
Deidra Poltersdorf
7084502945
***@nationalvanlines.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nationalvanlines.com Email Verified
Tags:Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Relief, Hurricane Supplies
Industry:Transportation
Location:Broadview - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
National Van Lines News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share