Leomark Studios Acquires Oscar Finalist From Nepal
Los Angeles-based Distributor Will Release Anil Thapa's "Ko Afno"
Directed by Anil Thapa and produced by Eight23 Films Productions, Ko Afno is an intense drama about the shared desperation of a poor rural couple and a childless upper-class urban couple, whose lives are forever altered when the rich couple buys the poor family's three-year old son on the promise of a better life.
Several honorees of Nepal's prestigious National Film Awards collaborated with Thapa to make the film: Richa Sharma (Best Actress), Sushant Mainali (Best Actor), Shailendra D. Karki (Best Cinematographer)
"We're very proud to bring Ko Afno to the North American audience," said Leomark CEO Erik Lundmark. "It's a universal story of the tragedies that social and economic inequality can spawn. Everyone who has ever had a family can relate to this story." Leomark plans to release Ko Afno domestically on VOD and DVD in early 2018.
Founded in 2007, Leomark Studios (http://leomarkstudios.com) is a Los Angeles-based production and distribution company with titles in release worldwide on all platforms including theaters, television, DVD and VOD. Leomark titles include the upcoming Coffin 2, sequel to the 2011 cult favorite Coffin, which will hit Redbox kiosks nationwide in October. Also due out in late 2017 is Kepler's Dream, a multi-award-
