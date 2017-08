Author Announces New Release: By Reason, by Reflection, by Everything: A Pride & Prejudice Variation

Historical romance author, P. O. Dixon, announces her new release, By Reason, by Reflection, by Everything: A Pride and Prejudice Variation, is now available on Amazon.

New Release!

End

--You'll fall in love with Darcy and Elizabeth all over again while reading this heartwarmingwhat-if story.From the Publisher:What if Mr. Thomas Bennet's first-born daughter is promised to the elder Mr. Darcy's first-born son? Are promises made always promises kept? Or is a love like Fitzwilliam Darcy and Miss Elizabeth Bennet's destined to prevail?"Another enjoyable story by P. O. Dixon, a must-read author for me …" – Avid Reader, Amazon"Don't pass this one up, you'll love it!" – Lynn C., Amazon"This new book,by P. O. Dixon is well written and extremely enjoyable. Her written words intertwined with Jane Austen's own words are uniquely done and add to the overall enjoyment of the story." – Carol, Goodreadsis available now on Amazon.Genre: Historical Regency RomanceOther books by P. O. Dixon includeand, both of which rankedAmazon Best Sellers in Historical Regency Romance.is a writer as well as an entertainer. Historical England and its days of yore fascinate her. She, in particular, loves the Regency period with its strict mores and oh so proper decorum. Her ardent appreciation of Jane Austen's timeless works set her on the writer's journey. Dixon delights in weaving diverting tales of gallant gentlemen on horseback and the women they love.For more information please contact P. O. Dixon at contact@podixon.com or visit:Author Website: www.podixon.com ( http://podixon.com Author Page: www.amazon.com/author/podixon ( http://www.amazon.com/ P-O-Dixon/e/ B0047A0Y3W