Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association CEO Calls on Other State Associations to Support Texas Dealers

Texas Independent Dealers affected by Hurricane Harvey need help now.
 
GIADA CEO Paul John
AUSTELL, Ga. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association CEO Paul John has called on all State Associations to step up and support the independent car dealers affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The challenge comes after the Georgia Association (https://giada.org) pledged $5000 to the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association Foundation's Hurricane Harvey relief effort (http://www.niada.com/hurricaneharveyrelief.php). One hundred percent of all contributions will be given to those needing relief from the effects of Harvey. The national association will be working in tandem with the Texas IADA (https://www.txiada.org/hurricaneharvey).

"Georgia is committed to helping our fellow independent car dealers in South Texas recover from this unfortunate, serious event. With that said, GIADA has pledged a $5000 donation to the NIADA Foundation, who will in turn, donate 100% of the contributions collected to fellow south Texas independent dealers in need," says John.

"GIADA encourages and challenges all state independent dealer associations to donate whatever they can afford to give. And more importantly, they can help by reaching out to their state auto dealers and members for their immediate assistance. Timing is key, and they need our help," he adds.

Georgia IADA, along with its other state associations, routinely steps up to help preserve and protect the industry when needed and that time is now.

