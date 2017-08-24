Country(s)
Georgia Independent Automobile Dealers Association CEO Calls on Other State Associations to Support Texas Dealers
Texas Independent Dealers affected by Hurricane Harvey need help now.
The challenge comes after the Georgia Association (https://giada.org) pledged $5000 to the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association Foundation's Hurricane Harvey relief effort (http://www.niada.com/
"Georgia is committed to helping our fellow independent car dealers in South Texas recover from this unfortunate, serious event. With that said, GIADA has pledged a $5000 donation to the NIADA Foundation, who will in turn, donate 100% of the contributions collected to fellow south Texas independent dealers in need," says John.
"GIADA encourages and challenges all state independent dealer associations to donate whatever they can afford to give. And more importantly, they can help by reaching out to their state auto dealers and members for their immediate assistance. Timing is key, and they need our help," he adds.
Georgia IADA, along with its other state associations, routinely steps up to help preserve and protect the industry when needed and that time is now.
