Inc. Magazine Lists Shepherd Search Group® on the Inc. 5000
The Search Firm Ranks #701 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies with a Three-Year Sales Growth of 646%
According to David Gantshar, President & CEO, "In March of 2013, Shepherd Search Group embarked upon an ambitious strategy to grow both organically, as well as, through acquisition. As a result of this effort, Shepherd Search today operates eight different executive search, recruitment and HR specialty firms across three continents. While pleased with our growth of 646% over the last few years, our goal is to continue to serve as the premier provider of talent within key industries such as healthcare, engineering, technology, payment systems and dermatology amongst many others. By staying true to our mission, Shepherd Search Group® looks forward to being a part of next year's Inc. 500."
As recently as June 2017, Shepherd Search Group® expanded their engineering division to include Principal Resource Group, a company with a rich history in the engineering industry. This acquisition has enhanced Shepherd SG's expertise and knowledge in niche areas such as Civil, Wastewater, Structural, and Environmental Engineering.
That same month, Shepherd SG entered into a joint venture with JS3 Recruitment in the United Kingdom to enhance their efforts to further grow Shepherd's brand in Europe and around the globe. For more information on Shepherd Search Group® and its services, please contact CEO David Gantshar at (845) 570-4292, david@shepherdsg.com, or visit www.shepherdsearchgroup.com.
Shepherd Search Group Inc®, David Gantshar, CEO
(845) 570-4292
david@shepherdsg.com
