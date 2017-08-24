News By Tag
ABRA Gallery Celebrates A New Home In South Florida
Following 15 years in California, ABRA Gallery is excited to announce their new South Florida location. ABRA will be showcasing a variety of international and local artists in their gorgeous new gallery located in North Miami Beach.
ABRA Gallery (Art By Renowned Artists) offers an eclectic collection of art in a variety of mediums including original acrylic paintings, limited edition prints, and bronze sculptures. Featuring work by Hessam Abrishami, Behrooz Valiani, Igal Fedida, Raoof Haghighi, Goli Mahallati, Hugo Loredo, Ariel Ortega, Nasrin Sheykhi, Hamid Asadi, Saeed Asadi and more. Artworks convey a unique view of the world through the eyes of the artist. This view is colored by the individual beliefs and experiences of that artist. The gallery features an impressive roster of fine artists with a broad aesthetic program ranging from figurative to abstract work.
The collective theme throughout the gallery is the warm and rich palettes of their diverse visual artists. "We believe that art has the unique ability to be passed down from one generation to the next, and to be understood and loved in varied contexts. This is the core of ABRA Gallery and we hope you will join us as we explore the beauty and importance of art in our lives."
ABRA Gallery is located at 2014 NE 155th Street in North Miami Beach, Florida 33162. For more information about the gallery and artists, please call the gallery at (305)705-2166 or email info@abragallery.com
RSVP to the Grand Opening at https://www.abragallery.com/
