August 2017
Diaper Drive Competition & Raffle With Flowerchild Festival & Kindercare

Join us for a fun Diaper Drive & Raffle hosted by Flowerchild Festival!
 
 
Flowerchild-Festival 2017
Flowerchild-Festival 2017
 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Clear Charity will be the beneficiary of a KinderCare Diaper Drive Competition (September 5th to September 13th) and a Diaper Drive Raffle at the Flowerchild Festival (September 17th).  Both events are open to the public and are a great way to support your local OC Diaper Bank and "Close the #DiaperGap" programs operated by Clear Charity.

Diaper Drive Competition by KinderCare – From Tuesday, September 5th through Wednesday, September 13th, twelve KinderCare locations will host a Diaper Drive Competition to collect the most diapers to win free admittance to the Flowerchild Festival.  This event is open to the public to help their local KinderCare win or to simply help; diapers can be dropped off between the hours of 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM.  For a list of participating KinderCare centers, please visit www.ClearCharity.org/DiaperDrive or see list below.

Diaper Drive Raffle at Flowerchild Festival – Bring a pack of diapers or make a monetary donation for a chance to win $40 in NORMS Gift Cards & More at the Clear Charity booth at the Flowerchild Festival on Sunday, September 17th.  For every 50 diapers or $5 donated, you will get a raffle ticket.   This event is held between hours of 10am - 3pm at Orange County Great Park. (6950 Marine Way, Irvine, CA 92618)

This event will support Clear Charity's two ongoing programs where low-income families can receive either FREE or subsidized diapers.  Clear Charity started the OC Diaper Bank and the "Close the #DiaperGap" programs in order to help families provide diapers for their babies.  Clear Charity's programs are a part of the #DiaperGap program publicized and run by Jet.com and the White House.  Clear Charity extends their "Close the #DiaperGap" program to families who do not qualify for low-income assistance but still need help by providing diapers at wholesale cost.  Currently, Clear Charity is the only secular organization in Orange County that serves the public directly.

Clear Charity, a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 2014.  Its inception was inspired by CNN's report "America's Worst Charities," published June 2013.  Clear Charity's promise is to help those in need on an individual level; be a direct bridge between donors and recipients; and be clear about how donations have been used.

For full details of the event, visit: http://ClearCharity.org/DiaperDrive

List of KinderCare locations:

Laguna Niguel KinderCare - 30075 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Niguel, 92677
Beacon Hill KinderCare - 25189 Beacon Hill Way, Laguna Niguel, 92677
Aliso Viejo KinderCare - 25507 Moulton Pkwy, Aliso Viejo, 92656
Walnut KinderCare - 5396 Walnut Ave, Irvine, 92604
Bearpaw KinderCare - 1 Bearpaw, Irvine, 92604
Michelson KinderCare - 3661 Michelson Dr, Irvine, 92612
Westpark KinderCare - 855 Paseo Westpark, Irvine, 92606
South Coast KinderCare - 2515 W. Sunflower Ave, Santa Ana, 92704
Fountain Valley KinderCare - 9945 Slater Ave, Fountain Valley, 92708
Placentia KinderCare - 1001 E. Imperial Hwy, Placentia, 92870
South Street KinderCare - 2515 E. South St., Anaheim, 92806
Fullerton KinderCare - 3223 N. Associated Rd, Fullerton, 92835
Click to Share